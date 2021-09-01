Oprah Winfrey is adored by millions of people, but Rose McGowan is not one of them. The actress recently expressed her dislike for the talk show host, and claimed that she is as "fake as they come."

McGowan, who was one of the first women to go public with allegations of rape and sexual assault against disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, slammed Winfrey for her friendship with the convicted sex offender. Sharing a picture from the 2014 Critics' Choice Movie Awards where Winfrey was seen kissing Weinstein on the cheek, McGowan tweeted, "I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn't."

The 47-year-old further slammed Winfrey for supporting record executive and film producer Russell Simmons, who has been accused of rape and sexual assault by several women. According to McGowan, the television personality is promoting a "sick power structure" for her personal profit.

"From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon's [sic] victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain," she wrote.

"She is as fake as they come. #lizard," the #MeToo activist concluded.

Her remarks come soon after one of Winfrey's old interviews with Dolly Parton went viral. Social media users discussed the motive behind some of the questions the celebrated interviewer asked the iconic country artist, including one that said, "You've been open that you've had some work done, some tucks and pulls and sucks."

"Yes, I have and I'll have some more when I need them," Parton cheerfully replied.

Winfrey also asked Parton to discuss the "huge depression" she struggled with when she turned 40. The musician jokingly replied, "That wasn't cause I turned 40, it was cause I was fat and 40. I really had a lot of problems at that time, a lot of female problems. Just hormones... But I'm okay now, it was one of the best things to ever happen to me because it made me take inventory."

Some Twitter users believed that Winfrey was trying to embarrass Parton with her questions, but the "Jolene" hitmaker tackled the punches with a smile and utmost charm. "Oprah looked so salty when she couldn't get her to react how she wanted," one user wrote, while another commented, "You can't shame someone who isn't ashamed."

However, others argued that Winfrey has always used a head-on approach in her interviews, and also noted that she is a champion and activist for so many important causes.