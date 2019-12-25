Kate Middleton and Prince William along with their three children are sending out Christmas cheer to their fans and followers. The royal couple released a new photo just in time for the celebration and it is rather an unusual choice.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge took to their social media account to wish their 10.5 million followers a very "Happy and relaxing Christmas." The photo excludes the Duchess because she is behind the camera capturing this adorable moment.

In the photo, one can see Prince George sitting on a chair, Princess Charlotte standing by his side, and Prince Harry endearingly kissing the youngest of all, Prince Louis. As for Kate Middleton, she is behind the camera flaunting her photography skills and capturing the memorable moment. The black-and-white picture was shot on the grounds of their family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

" Merry Christmas!

This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year.

We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day ⛄️," reads the caption on the post.

According to People, this is not the first time the Cambridge family has shared a photo from the 37-year-old royal's personal collection. The duchess has called herself an "enthusiastic amateur photographer." Photography is said to be one of the subjects she studied at the University of St. Andrews, where she met William, 37.

Apart from sharing adorable Christmas photos on their social media, the royal family-of-five is spending the holiday season at their country home in the queen's Sandringham estate. After opening gifts, William and Kate will be joining Queen Elizabeth II in the traditional march to St. Mary Magdalene church for services. Meanwhile, George and Charlotte are expected to join the senior royals for the first time for the annual walk.