The Duchess of Cambridge is believed to be making a television appearance this Christmas. According to the reports, Kate Middleton is reportedly bringing Yuletide cheer to a seasonal special on BBC1.

As per the Mirror report, the member of the British royal family will be the guest of honour for the one-off episode by legendary food writer and cookery icon Mary Berry. Former host of "The Great British Baking Show" will be teaming up with the future queen for BBC's Christmas show with a working title "The Mary Berry Royal Christmas Show."

The big project came into planning after the two ladies hit it off together through their interests and appearances at charity events. The special Christmas treat featuring the legendary cookery queen and the royal mom will be focused on creating a festive treat to reward charity workers who work throughout the holidays. There is no other better way to cheer up those who are away from their family and friends to perform their duties even on Christmas and New Year.

While, Berry will be in-charge of the feast, Kate and other special guests will be helping her put together the meal. Not much is known about the Christmas special yet, but it is said that the feast might be organised at a "royal venue."

"What better way to spread some Christmas cheer than to team up cookery royalty Mary Berry with real royalty in the form of Kate?" a royal source told the publication. "Between them, they will bring seasonal goodwill to their guests and to the millions of viewers watching. Expect a properly uplifting Christmas treat," the insider added.

The filming for the Christmas special is already underway the details of which "will be revealed in due course, as per the BBC spokesperson.

Berry and Kate's friendship goes back to 2013 when they first met at an event for Child Bereavement UK. Both Berry and the duchess are patrons of the organisation that supports parents and families facing bereavement over the loss of their child.

What are the other things that bring the two women together? They share common interests in gardening, which is thought to be the reason for their bonding. While Berry is an ambassador of Royal Horticultural Society and president of the National Garden Scheme, Kate has talked about the importance of gardens for children and designed one for the Chelsea Flower Show earlier this year. Together, they appeared at the launch of Back to Nature children's garden at RHS Wisley in September.