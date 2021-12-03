A royal expert has said that the claims in BBC's documentary "The Princes and The Press" that Prince William briefed against his younger brother to the media are simply absurd.

Speaking on True Royalty TV's "The Royal Beat," royal expert Duncan Larcombe said that the Duke of Cambridge "simply wouldn't" leak negative stories about his brother Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle. Larcombe stated, "I can tell you that, as far as I am concerned, there is no way Prince William would deliberately brief against his brother."

The royal biographer noted that one of the "key issues" with the controversial documentary was that they "underestimated" how sensitive the allegations were for William since Harry and Meghan had themselves said in their interview with Oprah Winfrey that The Firm briefed against them, such as the story about the Duchess of Sussex making Kate cry ahead of her wedding.

However, royal journalist Liam Gilliver slammed William and Kate for remaining silent during Harry and Meghan's struggles with the media. While Meghan released a statement celebrating her victory in the privacy case against Mail Online for the publication of a letter she had written to her estranged father Thomas Markle, William and Kate's social media accounts were talking about Kate's visit to the largest exhibition of Fabergé eggs.

Gilliver wrote in his column in The Mirror, "Around an hour after the news broke (of Meghan's win), the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a thread on Twitter to their 2.3 million followers. But instead of words of support for their own brother and sister-in-law, the couple decided to post about... Fabergé eggs. Now if my relatives were being hounded I'd be pretty upset for them."

"It doesn't help the suspicion that Kate and William never really cared that Meghan was receiving vitriol and invasive comments from social media on a daily basis - or how that impacted her mental health and ability to stay close to the monarchy," he added.

As per Gilliver, the Cambridges benefited from the "vitriol" against Harry and Meghan even though they were not part of that system, because "the more people disliked Meghan and Harry, the shinier Kate and William were perceived."