Members of the British Royal Family have been taking turns remembering the life of Prince Philip by sharing throwback photos of the memories they shared with him.

The official royal Twitter account posted a picture of the Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by seven of their ten great-grandchildren. The never-before-seen photo was captured by Kate Middleton and it features three of her children with Prince William: Princess Charlotte waving at the camera, Prince George, and a newborn Prince Louis on the queen's lap.

Peter Phillips's girls, Savannah and Isla, and Zara Tindall's daughters Lena and Mia are also in the snap. "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018," reads the caption accompanying the photo.

Notably absent from the picture is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie, who was born in May 2019. The photo is also understandably missing Zara's newborn child Lucas Philip and Princess Eugenie's son August Philip Hawke, who arrived in March and February, respectively.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018.



©️ The Duchess of Cambridge pic.twitter.com/xMmbzfDHwL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, posted a couple of photos taken with the duke. One is a vintage shot of a then-young Prince of Wales on horseback with his father. The other shows all three royals smiling.

"Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh as a much-loved Father and Father-in-Law," reads the caption that accompanied the pictures.

Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh as a much-loved Father and Father-in-Law.



Members of The Royal Family are today sharing their memories of The Duke - see more on @RoyalFamily. pic.twitter.com/7lIGjhhYtQ — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) April 14, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also remembered Prince Philip as "a father, grandfather and great-grandfather" in a photo taken at Balmoral in 2015. It shows a toddler Prince George and a baby Princess Charlotte.

Today we share, along with Members of The @RoyalFamily, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



? This picture was taken at Balmoral in 2015. pic.twitter.com/HxNfrL21xU — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 14, 2021

In his tribute to his grandfather, Prince William said he was "an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation." He said he will never forget the fun memories the duke shared with his children and that he is grateful of the many years he got to know him.

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation."



A message from The Duke of Cambridge following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh: https://t.co/lVCSPrG7uG pic.twitter.com/atiB8djxPO — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 12, 2021

Prince Harry, on the other hand, remembered his grandpa as a "man of service, honour, and great humour" and someone who was "master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."

The photos from the Royal Family came ahead of Prince Philip's funeral service on Saturday, 3:00 p.m., at St. George's chapel. His coffin will be carried on the back of a modified Land Rover which he helped design.