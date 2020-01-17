Piers Morgan, the co-presenter of the ITV Breakfast programme "Good Morning Britain, has allegedly shared a private message from Meghan Markle to him. He shared the direct message from the Duchess of Sussex to prove that he and Meghan were once on friendly terms.

On Wednesday evening, Piers Morgan took to his official Twitter account to share a screenshot of Meghan Markle's message to him from the time before she became a royal. Sharing the message with his 7.1 million followers on Twitter, Morgan suggests that things have changed between the two in the past few years.

"In happier times... when Meghan first slid into my DMs... think it's fair to say she's probably not such a "big fan" of mine now," Morgan captioned the screenshot displaying former "Suits" star's message to Morgan. In her message from 2015, she tells Morgan that she is a big fan of his and is flattered to have him following her on social media.

In happier times... when Meghan first slid into my DMs... think itâ€™s fair to say sheâ€™s probably not such a â€˜big fanâ€™ of mine now. pic.twitter.com/WH0HzqeV3I — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 15, 2020

According to Metro, the post comes after Morgan and Dr. Sola Mos-Shogbamimu's heated debate about Duchess of Sussex and unfair media treatment towards her. During the debate, Mos-Shogbamimu talked about the racist agenda behind Meghan's ill-treatment at the hands of tabloids.

"Let me tell you what's so offensive about this Piers, especially with you. You are a man, privileged to have power and influence and you are using your platform so irresponsibly to spout out this personal vendetta with nasty and vile comments knowing fully well that your words are containing bigotry, misogyny, sexism, and racism," Mos-Shogbamimu told Morgan during the debate on "Good Morning Britain."

Meanwhile, debates about Prince Harry and Meghan's big announcement about "stepping back" from performing full-time royal duties as senior royals continue. The shocking declaration was made earlier this week. Following this, the queen held a meeting with Prince Charles, Prince Harry, and Prince William to define the Sussexes' future roles within the institution. Queen Elizabeth II announced that the final decisions will be made in the coming days.