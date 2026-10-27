Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, reportedly sent a letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, while he was in a United States hospital in December 2025, in which she wrote that she and authorities 'knew he had abused young girls.' The development emerged as Philippine authorities investigate allegations that Markle Sr possessed child sexual abuse material, which he denies.

The investigation in the Philippines began after his son, Thomas Markle Jr, reportedly handed material to police. The findings of the inquiry have not been made public.

Meghan said on Friday, 23 October, that she was 'deeply distressed' by news of the investigation. She said she first learned of allegations against her father in 2018, when information from a letter was shared with her.

Meghan has since returned to Britain with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, according to recent reports.

The Duchess said the allegations informed her decision to prevent her father from having contact with her children.

Meghan's Hospital Letter to Her Father

Footage reportedly obtained by the Daily Mail shows Thomas Markle Sr receiving a letter from his daughter while in a US hospital in December 2025.

The letter included a statement from Meghan alleging that she and authorities 'knew he had abused young girls.' She also reportedly stated that he would never meet Archie and Lilibet.

The reported wording is an allegation, not an established finding of fact. Markle Sr has denied possessing child sexual abuse material.

In an interview published by the Daily Mail on Sunday, 25 October, Markle, 82, said he could not remember what his daughter had written. However, he reportedly acknowledged the account, saying, 'If Meghan says that's what she wrote, then she's probably right.'

Thomas Markle Rejects Child Abuse Image Allegations

Thomas Markle Sr has denied possessing child sexual abuse material. In comments published by the Daily Mail on Friday, 23 October, he said he had 'never downloaded anything like that in my life' and described the allegations as 'sick lies.'

In a separate interview published on Sunday, 25 October, Markle reportedly acknowledged paying for sex in the Philippines. He continued to deny possessing child sexual abuse material and insisted that he had never had sex with anyone under the age of 18.

According to the Daily Mail, Markle has pledged to co-operate with Philippine authorities as the investigation proceeds. The allegations have not been established as fact, and the investigation's outcome remains unclear.

Police Letter Raises Timeline Questions

The case has raised questions about what British police knew and when they received information concerning Thomas Markle Sr.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that it received a letter containing allegations concerning Markle in January 2019. The force said the letter was passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness, but the details were not shared with other law enforcement agencies.

ITV News reported on 26 October that the letter was written by Thomas Markle Sr's first wife, Roslyn Markle, also known as Roslyn Loveless, and addressed to the Metropolitan Police in 2019. The letter reportedly contained allegations concerning his behaviour in Thailand and the Philippines. These claims have not been established as fact, and Markle Sr has denied the allegations.

'In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated,' she said.

The Duchess added: 'I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason, to protect them.'

Following the police clarification, a spokesperson for the Duchess told BBC News that 'any discrepancy of a few months' was 'an understandable consequence of that passage of time'. The explanation acknowledged the difference between Meghan's recollection of 2018 and the force's confirmed receipt of the letter in January 2019.

In its statement, the Metropolitan Police said: 'Following a thorough review of Met Police systems and records, we have confirmed that in January 2019, we received a letter containing many claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom.'

The force said the letter was sent to its Protection Command because it raised concerns about the Duchess's security. After reviewing it, police decided to pass it to the couple's office for their awareness. The details of the allegations were not shared with other law enforcement agencies.

Metropolitan Police had been unable to locate the original letter and asked Meghan whether she had retained a copy. She reportedly provided her copy to investigators.

The Metropolitan Police is not currently investigating Thomas Markle Sr. However, it is reviewing its handling of the letter and considering whether a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct is necessary.

Royal Commentator on Public Reaction to Allegations

Roya Nikkhah, royal editor of the Sunday Times and a CBS News contributor, discussed the revelations with CBS News on Monday, 26 October. She suggested that the allegations concerning Meghan's father could generate public sympathy for the Duchess.

Nikkhah said previous criticism of the couple had largely focused on their departure from the royal family and their subsequent comments about their experiences, rather than the situation involving Meghan's father.

She also suggested that the couple's reported return to Britain could shape how the public responds to the latest developments. However, she questioned whether the revelations would change existing opinions about the couple's departure from royal life and the events that followed.