An email from 2001 reportedly linked to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor included the question 'Have you found me some new inappropriate friends?' while its writer claimed to be staying at Balmoral, the Royal Family's Scottish estate. The published account of the released Jeffrey Epstein files did not conclusively establish who wrote the message.

The correspondence is receiving renewed attention alongside a reported 2019 FBI interview involving women associated with Epstein and accounts of visits to Balmoral. Police Scotland has confirmed that it is examining information about time Andrew, Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell spent there. Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the 2001 Balmoral Email

The reported email referred directly to the royal residence. 'I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family,' the sender wrote, signing off as 'A xxx'.

The message also contained the question about 'new inappropriate friends'. Although the email was described as believed to have been sent by Andrew, its authorship was not conclusively established in the account. Nor did the material identify the recipient or explain whom the sender meant by the phrase.

A separate Skype exchange from 2019 also referred to royal residences. Epstein allegedly encouraged one of his victims to visit Windsor and Balmoral. Andrew was living on the Windsor estate at the time. The account did not establish whether the woman followed those suggestions or visited either location.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Mentioned in FBI Interview Account

A report of a 2019 FBI interview described an alleged Epstein victim who travelled internationally with the financier. Maxwell reportedly referred to the interviewee as her 'little sister'. During questioning, the woman was also invited to discuss others described as travelling massage therapists.

She recalled another woman whose name was redacted in the documents and stated that the woman 'came to Balmoral and Palm Beach a few times.' The published account interpreted the interview as suggesting that both women had been taken to Balmoral, although it did not independently establish those visits.

The interviewee also reported meeting Andrew several times but described 'no strange experiences'. She did not accuse him of sexually mistreating her during those encounters.

A separate woman, a model who was 25 when she visited Balmoral with Epstein and Maxwell in 1999, alleged that Epstein had been grooming her for sexual exploitation. She recalled Andrew welcoming the group and entertaining them with a picnic.

The model claimed that she was instructed to massage Andrew but declined. 'It felt weird and I didn't want to,' she stated. She did not claim to have carried out the massage. According to the report, Epstein flew her to Scotland on his private jet.

Police Scotland Examines Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Balmoral Links

'We have received information and active inquiries are ongoing, but these are at a very early stage,' Police Scotland stated.

The force confirmed that it was investigating information concerning time Andrew, Epstein and Maxwell spent at Balmoral, without disclosing details of its ongoing work. The statement did not establish that Andrew had committed an offence at the estate.

Epstein and Maxwell reportedly visited Balmoral in 1999 as Andrew's guests. A photograph later used during Maxwell's trial depicted them sitting outside a log cabin on the grounds. In 2006, Epstein's aircraft reportedly landed at Edinburgh Airport with Andrew and Maxwell aboard.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Faces Separate Trade Envoy Investigation

The Scottish inquiries are separate from an investigation concerning Andrew's former role as a British trade envoy. According to the supplied account, he was arrested in February on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office and spent approximately 12 hours being questioned.

That investigation concerns allegations that Andrew shared sensitive reports with Epstein while serving as trade envoy. Separately, search warrants used at Royal Lodge and Wood Farm were reportedly found unlawful because the applications relied on incorrect paperwork.

Police have applied to retain evidence obtained during those searches. The account does not establish the outcome of that application, while Police Scotland has described its own inquiries as being at a very early stage.