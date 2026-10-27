The Metropolitan Police is under scrutiny after a handwritten letter containing serious allegations about Thomas Markle Sr, the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was reportedly misplaced by Scotland Yard, which later asked Meghan if she still had a copy.

According to The Times, the Duchess retained her copy and provided it to investigators. The reported loss has intensified questions over how police handled a warning from Thomas's first wife, Roslyn Loveless, and why its contents were not shared with other law enforcement agencies.

Here’s what doesn’t add up for me: If Roslyn claimed Thomas made those remarks about 12 year old girls during their marriage, she allegedly knew decades before 2019. Yet family photos show him spending time with grandchildren. She also defended Thomas Sr in a interview with the… pic.twitter.com/IBaRGL3uNd — Nancy Sidley (@nancytsidley) October 26, 2026

The Met confirmed receiving the letter in January 2019. It said the document was reviewed and passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but its contents were not shared with other forces. The Met is reviewing its handling of the matter and considering whether a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is necessary.

What Did Roslyn Loveless's Letter Allege?

ITV News reported on 26 October that it had seen a handwritten letter, approximately six pages long, addressed to the Met's Fixated Threat Assessment Centre, a specialist unit dealing with potential threats to public figures.

According to ITV, Loveless alleged that Thomas had spoken about travelling to Thailand and the Philippines for sex with minors. Thomas has strongly denied having sex with anyone under 18, describing the wider accusations as 'sick lies'. The claims in the letter remain allegations and are not findings of criminal wrongdoing.

The Times reported that the letter could not later be located by the Metropolitan Police, which then asked Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, whether she had kept a copy. The Met has not publicly confirmed that the document was lost and has said it is reviewing how the correspondence was handled.

Why Meghan Was Informed

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said she was 'deeply distressed' by the allegations and had been assured they were being investigated. She said her decision to keep her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, away from their grandfather was intended to protect them.

Meghan referred to a letter sent in 2018, while Metropolitan Police records state that a letter was received in January 2019. ITV reported that a letter was passed to Meghan in 2018, and subsequent reporting identified the correspondence as having been written by Roslyn Loveless. The chronology has not been fully reconciled in publicly available accounts.

The Met said the letter was sent to its Protection Command because of concerns about the Duchess's security. The force confirmed that it did not share the contents with other law enforcement agencies.

A Separate Investigation in the Philippines

A separate investigation is under way in the Philippines, where authorities are examining claims that child sexual abuse material was found among belongings at Thomas Markle Sr's former home in Cebu.

His son, Thomas Markle Jr, reportedly told police he discovered boxes containing electronic devices and material he believed depicted child sexual abuse. Philippine authorities have confirmed that an investigation is in progress, with forensic examination required to establish what the material contains and whether any offence has occurred.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has said it is aware of the allegations and would support Philippine authorities as appropriate. It has also said it would investigate any related allegations of violations of US federal law.

Thomas denies possessing the material and has rejected the accusations against him. The Philippine investigation is separate from the allegations in Roslyn Loveless's earlier letter, and neither set of claims amounts to proof of criminal wrongdoing.

The Family Rift Behind the Letter

Loveless, also known as Roslyn Markle, married Thomas in 1964. They had two children, Samantha Markle and Thomas Markle Jr, before divorcing in 1974. Loveless died in 2024, according to ITV News.

In a 2019 interview with the Daily Mirror, she described Thomas as 'an awful father' and warned Meghan to be cautious about trusting him. Thomas disputed her account of their marriage, offering a different explanation for the family breakdown.

Recent attention has focused on the handling of Loveless's letter to the Metropolitan Police, including why its contents were not shared with other law enforcement agencies and what happened to the original document.

The Met has said it is reviewing how the correspondence was dealt with, including whether a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct is required.