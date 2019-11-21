Rumours about a rift between Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been rampant. The four members of the royal family, who are together referred to as the 'Fab Four,' are allegedly drifting away due to differences. The rumours reignited after the Remembrance Day events when royal followers noticed the distance between the two duchesses.

According to People, when Sussexes and Cambridges reunited with the royal family to attend the Remembrance Day march and other ceremonies, the members of the British royal family did not seem as close as they were once thought to be. The distance between the couples was quite evident and the rumour is that there is a "divide" between the four. It is said that they were there to perform their duties as the members of the family and that was that.

"But there is a divide between the four of them. It's hard for people to digest because everyone wants them to be such a unit," a source told the publication.

For months, rumours about a feud between royal couples are circulating around. As per the latest report, the insiders suggest that "the chill between the couples run deeper than the outsiders realize."

It is reported that the feud began two years ago when Harry got engaged to the former "Suits" actress. The effects of the fallout continue to impact the royal family in larger ways including seating, staffing and Christmas plans.

Meanwhile, the report alleges that William was reluctant about Harry's relationship with Meghan. This is seen as one of the causes of tension between the brothers.

As per the report, it is suggested that friction is a natural outcome since "William is the future king." This puts them up for some sort of a "competitiveness." Another reason distancing the royal brothers is simply attributed to the transition they went through as a result of their mother's tragic death, adulthood, marriage and new responsibilities. As one goes through different phases of life, readjustment is natural.

"But it's inevitable, as they grow up and develop different personalities, that synchronicity won't apply anymore," the source said.

However, this is not the first-time speculations and rumours about a feud between Harry and William have come up. Over the years, multiple reports have suggested so. And most of these reports have been a contribution of anonymous sources. Nevertheless, some argue that it could probably be nothing but regular family drama that many people could relate to.

The couple admitted in the ITV documentary "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey" that they were struggling to cope with the harsh treatment by the media and that they are on "different paths at the moment."

In addition, the Sussexes recently announced that they will be spending Christmas holidays away from the rest of the family as they are visiting Archie's grandmother Doria Ragland in the US.