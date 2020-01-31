Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to split from the royal family has not come easy for the family members, particularly Prince William and Kate Middleton. It was said that the senior royals were disappointed and hard hit by the big declaration. As per the new report, Duchess of Cambridge is still reeling from the royal crisis and trying hard to get over the drama. Meanwhile, she misses her brother-sister like bond with brother-in-law Prince Harry.

According to Us Weekly, the royal mother-of-three is devastated with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to move to Canada. She is apparently still grieving the loss of what was once a very close relationship with Harry. Meanwhile, she continues to push herself to share the burden of royal duties that has fallen upon the rest of the family after Megxit. As per the sources, she is really suffering and has no time for herself.

"She barely has time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing," a source told the publication.

It is said that she feels that things will never be the same between her and Harry. She might have lost the close bond with him forever to the distance that has come between them.

Soon after the end of their extended break, Harry and Meghan announced their desire to lead a financially independent life and step back from royal duties. Following the discussion with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William, Harry and Meghan moved to Canada with their eight-month-old son Archie, earlier this month.

This has left Kate and William neck-deep in work. As per the sources, the Duchess of Cambridge ends up working 18-hours a day. She seems to be worried about her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis while trying to fulfill the royal duties.

"She's already stretched pretty thin," says the insider, "and now she's really worried about how she'll juggle the extra workload on top of her family life."

While Kate misses Harry, it is said that her relationship with Meghan has only worsened. The royal mothers are now "further apart."