Prince Harry and Meghan Markle trusted some of his closest mentors to become baby Archie's godparents. It was previously revealed that the identity of his godparents will remain a secret. However, a royal expert has dished out two names claiming that these people were chosen to be Archie's godparents ahead of his christening in July 2019.

According to The Sunday Times, Tiggy Pettifer and Mark Dyer will play an important role in baby Archie's upbringing. As per the report, both Pettifer and Dyer have played important roles in the lives of Prince Harry and Prince William as they were growing up. Their association goes back a long time and these people have said to be there for both the royals after the death of Princess Diana in 1997, confirms The Times' royal reporter Roya Nikkah.

Pettifer, formerly Legge-Bourke, has been a much-admired nanny to Harry and William in their childhood days. As for Dyer, he was reportedly "former equerry to the Prince of Wales." Over the period of time, he became a mentor and a close friend to both men.

It is said that both Pettifer and Dyer have been a part of royals' important events. They were photographed at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018. On other occasions, Dyer has appeared with Harry which makes it clear that the royal continues to enjoy a close relationship with his childhood mentor. Meanwhile, Harry and William also enjoy the status of godparents to Pettifer's own sons.

While Pettifer and Dyer's name was kept a secret for a long time, Charlie van Straubenzee remains the only known godfather of baby Archie. According to People, Straubenzee is one of Harry's closest friends who became friends with him at Ludgrove Prep School.

Harry and Meghan are yet to confirm the news. However, their decision to keep the identities of their baby's godparents a secret was made to protect their son's privacy as well as their friends and relatives they had chosen to serve as a mentor throughout his life.

The news follows the big announcement by Buckingham Palace about the couple's new role in the family as they quit royal life.