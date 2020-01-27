After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the British royal family as full-time royals, followers can expect a little shakeup in the family roles. According to the latest update, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex are likely to be filling in for recently vacated roles of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex.

The royal biographer and expert Robert Lacey believes that Prince Andrew's daughters are likely to take over the Sussexes role in the royal family after they announced that they are stepping back from royal duties. The couple along with their son Archie is now in Canada starting a new "financially independent life."

Lacey, who is reportedly the historical consultant for Netflix's popular series "The Crown" made the comments during an interview with Hello. As per the royal expert, it is no surprise that Beatrice and Eugenie's promotion comes as one of the many anticipated consequences of Megxit. However, it all depends on the princesses' willingness to taking over the role.

"It's quite clear that one of the consequences is that Beatrice and Eugenie will now be brought forward – if they're willing to be brought forward," Lacey explained. "If two go out, two have got to come in, and those two have got to be Beatrice and Eugenie. I'm sure they will step forward and be greatly welcomed. It's what the family needs as it's another 15 years before Prince George's generation steps up. It's ironic that Harry mentioned his cousins as models of how he wants to be."

Lacey's prediction comes days after the queen's declaration of Harry and Meghan's abdication. As per the deal, Sussexes have agreed to not use their HRH titles and to pay back the taxpayer's money. Meanwhile, Harry will be funded by Prince Charles for an initial period as they build a new life. As for Beatrice, she is due to get married to her fiancé Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi. As announced by the royal family previously, the couple will be getting married sometime in spring 2020.

"Sophie's a long-term favorite of the Queen and has been singled out as a person the Palace would like to help ease the burden. She's very popular with other senior royals like Charles and Camilla, and has proved to be extremely good at public engagements," a source told The Sun.