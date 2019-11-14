Pierce Morgan has always been vocal about his dislike of the actions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, especially the Duchess. His recent tirade at the couple is no exception. He claimed that they are completely snubbing the queen with their decision not to spend Christmas with the royal family in Sandringham.

The talk show host called out the couple's attention on "Good Morning Britain." The show invited over Daily Mail's Andrew Pierce and Kevin Maguire of the Daily Mirror to talk about the couple's holiday plans. Morgan said it is obvious that there is a personal reason behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to spend Christmas away from Sandringham.

"It is a clear snub to the Queen," Morgan said, as quoted by Metro UK.

No Balmoral or Sandringham with the Queen, but New York for Serena's tennis match & South of France for holiday with Sir Elton.

Interesting priorities... https://t.co/54JO62yp8M — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 13, 2019

Pierce chimed in and said "there is tension with Meghan and Kate" so it is unlikely they would want to spend Christmas together. He also pointed out the fact that Prince Harry has fallen out with his brother, Prince William. Maguire agreed and said, "There is a very personal dispute there and it's clearly wounded them."

The Invictus Games founder confirmed the rift with his brother in his interview for their ITV documentary "Meghan and Harry: An African Journey." He said that he and his brother have gone on different paths but clarified that they will always be there for each other no matter what happens.

Morgan's rant comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month." In the statement sent on Wednesday, the palace announced that the couple will not spend the holidays with the Royal Family in Sandringham.

"Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen," reads the palace statement shared by People.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly spend Christmas in the U.S. However, a source revealed that they will not celebrate it in the former actress' hometown in Los Angeles, where Doria lives.