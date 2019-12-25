Queen Elizabeth II Welcomes President Trump And First Lady CSPAN

The recently released official image of Queen Elizabeth II at her desk for Christmas speech stirred up speculations of a royal snub. Viewers were quick to notice and point out that the main display at the 93-year-old monarch's desk includes the pictures of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Prince Philip, the entire Cambridge family, her father King George VI, but exclude photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie.

Continuing the tradition, Queen Elizabeth II will address the nation with the annual speech on Christmas Day at 3:00 pm on BBC. This happens to be the her 67th Christmas speech. The tradition of Royal Christmas Message was started by King George V in 1932 wherein the ruling monarch sent out a Christmas message to the Commonwealth of Nations each Christmas.

Since it is an annual occasion, people are certainly looking forward to listening to the sovereign. Therefore, at this moment all eyes are on her as she sits in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle to speak to her people. However, what's got people wondering is the notable absence of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their six-month-old son Archie, this year. Given that the Sussexes—who are spending Christmas in Canada instead of Sandringham estate—the picture was a part of the Christmas display last year, the speculations are running rife.

According to Oprah Mag, people are speculating whether it was an intentional snub directed by the queen towards the family-of-three. However, a royal expert has cleared the air. Speaking with the magazine, Victoria Howard assured that it is not a "purposeful snub" to exclude the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the display.

Merry Christmas! This year The Queen's Speech was filmed in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. It will be broadcast on Christmas Day at 3pm GMT. This year also marked the 75th Anniversary of D-Day and in The Queen's Christmas Speech Her Majesty will reflect on the commemorations. "ForÂ the Seventy-Fifth Anniversary of that decisive battle, in a true spirit of reconciliation, those who had formerly been sworn enemies came together in friendly commemorations either side of the Channel, putting past differences behind them. . "By being willing to put past differences behind us and move forward together, we honour the freedom and democracy once won for us at so great a cost.â€ Watch The Queen's Christmas broadcast on TV, radio and online here tomorrow at 3pm GMT.

Howard, who is a royal commentator said the pictures for Christmas address tableau explains the photographs "are a deliberate choice, but certainly not a snub." And these choices are based on the "individual's proximity to the throne."

"If you look at recent years, the photos are mostly of the Queen and Prince Philip, the parents, and her direct heirs, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George. It is part of the branding of the monarchy, if you will, to show continuity and the future of the Crown," Howard explained.

This is exactly why the photographs of the queen's other three children Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward are missing from the main display, too. The display only showcases Prince Charles, who is next in the line of succession. Nevertheless, more photographs might be revealed in the actual broadcast of the Christmas message which will feature a wider shot of the room.

"These are just the 'main' ones on her desk," Howards said.