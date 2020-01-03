Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's are set to exchange vows in 2020 in the highly anticipated next big royal wedding. However, in the wake of Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein's scandal, royal watchers are expecting some changes.

According to Express UK, a royal correspondent Jennie Bond has revealed some expected details from the upcoming royal wedding. Speaking on the UK morning show Lorraine, Bond said that Beatrice's wedding might be unlike any other royal wedding. She may have to "scale it down" due to financial issues.

Bond said that the family of Duke of York may have to "rethink the arrangements for Beatrice's wedding" to prevent making the same mistakes they did at her younger sister's wedding and "avoid embarrassment."

The elder daughter of Prince Andrew, who is tenth in line to the British throne, is probably looking forward to a wedding similar in size and style as her sister Eugenie's wedding. However, back in 2018, the lavish wedding ceremony became a cause of public outrage instead of celebrations because of the money spent on it. It was estimated to be $2.6 million.

"There were outcries of security costs for the taxpayer and I don't think they'll want a similar embarrassment for Beatrice, so I imagine that will be scaled down somewhat," Bond explained.

Meanwhile, Andrew's recent confession in a BBC interview about his association with Epstein continues to be an issue for the family. His ties with the convicted sex offender have led to massive media scrutiny. Therefore, he is forced to maintain a low profile.

Recently, Beatrice had to postpone her engagement party which was not attended by her father. In addition, he recently announced that he is taking a step back from royal duties amid the scandal. Nevertheless, Duke of York will still be walking his eldest daughter down the aisle the day she gets married.

Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. This photograph was taken by Princess Eugenie in Italy.

The date for the next royal wedding is yet to be announced. Earlier, at the time of their engagement, the royal family confirmed that the wedding will take place sometime in 2020.

Furthermore, there is a lot of speculation over where will Mozzi and Beatrice get married. It is said that the Guards Chapel in Central London where Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tied the knot could be one option. Other options reportedly include St Paul's Cathedral and St. George's Chapel in Windsor.