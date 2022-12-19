A royal author claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left the British royal family furious over their allegations in their Netflix series "Harry & Meghan." Other commentators likewise suggested that the couple may no longer be welcome to King Charles III's coronation next year.

Andersen, author of the 2021 book "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan," only has one word to describe how the royals must be feeling over the docuseries and that is "rage."

"[Prince] William has a tremendous temper. [King] Charles III has a tremendous temper. It's just not gonna be a pretty sight there," he told US Weekly.

Andersen pointed out that there will likely be more revelations coming with the release of Prince Harry's memoir on Jan. 10, 2023. He claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "are going a long way to really severing all ties with the royals" so "you wouldn't blame the royal family, especially the new king, [for] being furious at the kind of disruption this is all causing."

Meanwhile, fellow royal author Angela Levin claimed that Prince William may not want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at King Charles III's coronation because they might make the momentous occasion all about them.

She said according to OK!, "It's an important occasion and it can't just be all about them — and if they do come it will be all about them. I think William will say, 'Absolutely not you can not come.'"

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl likewise said that "any reconciliation" between the Sussexes and the royal family "is really quite far down the line" following the release of the Netflix docuseries. She said the revelations the couple made have caused "a lot of tension, there's a lot of upset, there's a lot of anger and resentment."

On the other hand, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti said that the royals will "try very hard to carry on" despite the ceaseless attacks from the Sussexes. He said the family will "wait for the next grenade to be lobbed" as he believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a "vendetta" against the family.