Buckingham Palace continues to stay silent following the release of all six episodes of the "Harry & Meghan" series on Netflix. According to a royal expert, King Charles III is understandably upset by the allegations Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made in the show, but he will only speak up against them if they attack his wife, Camilla.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond admitted that she could only think of three words that could sum up how the royal family must feel over the docuseries. She said they could be described as "despairing, dismayed and disappointed."

"They'll be hurt and pained. Charles must be distraught that this is going on and on," she told OK! adding that including a clip from Princess Diana's Panorama Interview in the series is "blatantly, openly and pointedly hurtful" to Prince William, given that he specifically asked that the interview no longer be aired.

Bond added, "We've got sources from the palace denying having done any harm to Harry and Meghan - we can't determine who is telling the truth. So, I think the onus has to be on Harry and Meghan who are making the allegations to stand them up and stop throwing out general slurs against their family."

The expert pointed out that this family drama "is getting really unpleasant and dirty" and noted that people have "seen so much of the royal family's dirty laundry aired in public." She called the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix series "a whole lot more" and asked of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: "Can't they sort this out privately?"

However, Bond claimed that King Charles III will probably not respond to the allegations Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made in the show unless there is a "direct hit" at Camilla.

Volume II of "Harry and Meghan" dropped on Thursday, Dec. 15. In it, Prince Harry accused Kensington Palace of leaking negative stories about him and Meghan Markle. He also revealed that during a meeting at Sandringham, Prince William shouted at him over his decision to step back from his duties. He added that King Charles III was against a part-time role for him and his wife. It was all in or out and thus, Megxit happened.