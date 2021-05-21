Prince Harry and Meghan Markle privately celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday, May 19, without any well-wishes from the British royals.

There were no public acknowledgments from the Royal Family for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Normally, family members would take to their respective social media pages to pay tribute similar to what they did when Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on April 29.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles with his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, sent their well-wishes to the couple via the Royal Family and Clarence House pages, respectively. But royal watchers discovered none were made for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Instead, they shared several announcements on Wednesday, which is said to be a surprise according to Elle since they tend to space them out so every member can take turns with the press coverage. They created four big headline stories, which fans think is an attempt to overshadow tributes for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

One was the announcement of Princess Beatrice's pregnancy, which Buckingham Palace shared via the Royal Family Twitter page. Netizens claimed the announcement is a big slap to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who shared their baby news on Princess Eugenie's wedding day. One Twitter user noted, "Meghan getting a taste of her own medicine. Love it."

Good ole Princess Beatrice announcing her pregnancy on Harry and Meghan's wedding anniversary! Given H&M announced their pregnancy at her wedding, I'd say they're even now. Lol! ??#HarryandMeghan — adrienne farrelly ?? (@adrienne88888) May 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla dominated their Twitter feed on Wednesday with photos from their public engagements. They visited Bangor Market, the 98-year-old open-air market in County Down for Day 2 of their royal tour of Northern Ireland.

There were also photos of Camilla's visit to the silversmith workshop of Cara Murphy, to the "Camilla Club," to Kilcooley, and to charity group Horses for People. Then there were pictures from the Prince of Wales' visit to Slieve Gullion Forest Park, to County Tyrone, and the Donaghadee port in County Down.

He was also photographed chatting to a group of school children and the football coaches at cross-community football club Caledon Rovers FC. Suffice to say, there was no shortage of photos that populated the Clarence House page.

The Prince and The Duchess have begun Day 2 of #RoyalVisitNI!



At Bangor Market in County Down, Their Royal Highnesses browse locally sourced produce including a range of organic goods, such as fresh local fruit and vegetables, fish, home-baked cakes, seasonal plants and shrubs. pic.twitter.com/BD22NIUISw — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 19, 2021

As for Prince William and Kate Middleton, they announced they will be doing a royal tour of Scotland to reporters. They also shared the exciting news of the reopening of the museums in the U.K. and retweeted a video of the Duke of Cambridge welcoming two new members of The Earthshot Prize Council.

Look closer...?? pic.twitter.com/YG2y4m0RAU — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marked their third wedding anniversary with a special announcement of their own. They shared their intention to build a community relief centre in Mumbai, India with the help of World Central Kitchen.