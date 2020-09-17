After Cardi B filed for divorce from Migos' Offset, her husband of three years, rumours started swirling that the rapper has taken the decision to end their marriage as her estranged husband is expecting a baby with another woman.

However, a source close to Cardi B denied the rumours when approached by Page Six and said that the gossip is "super false." "There is no other child. No baby is on the way," the insider stressed, adding: "that rumour is super false." The source further explained that the "WAP" rapper's focus is on the well-being of her two-year-old daughter Kulture whom she shares with Offset.

"Cardi is thinking of her child and wants everything to be amicable. She's evolved over the years and continues to," the insider said.

Cardi, legal name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, filed for divorce from Offset at an Atlanta courthouse in Georgia on Tuesday. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the 27-year-old sought primary physical as well as legal custody of their daughter for her, as well as child support from her estranged husband and an equitable division of all marital assets.

However, the source has claimed that the rapper had the legal documents amended on Wednesday after finding out that they requested primary physical custody of Kulture, as she wants to amicably co-parent with Offset. She is also not seeking spousal support or child support from the "Clout" rapper whom she married in 2017.

"She went back to have the petition amended because she wasn't aware that it read 'primary custody.' She wants them both to have custody and to co-parent. She's not requesting spousal support or child support. She wants everything to be super amicable," the insider explained.

Offset is yet to file a response to Cardi's divorce filing.

Cardi and Offset tied the knot in September 2017 and kept it a secret until June 2018. They welcomed their daughter in July 2018. Their marriage was involved in a controversy that same year when Cardi accused her husband of infidelity, to which he confessed. The couple eventually reconciled after Offset publicly apologised for his actions.

A report in People magazine has claimed that Cardi has finally called it quits with the 28-year-old as she found out he had been unfaithful to her yet again. A source told the outlet: "Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time (they've been together), but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby. She also didn't want to be embarrassed. But she's had enough."