Cardi B stuck with Offset even after he was involved in a cheating scandal, but she has finally called it quits by filing for divorce.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Migos' Offset, her husband of three years, at an Atlanta courthouse in Georgia on Tuesday. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the "WAP" rapper is seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody of their two-year-old daughter, Kulture.

The 27-year-old, legal name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has also sought that Offset pay child support, her legal expenses and that there be "an equitable division of all marital assets." The documents also mentioned that the duo is currently separated and that "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

Cardi B secretly married the "Clout" rapper in September 2017 and didn't make it public until June 2018. Offset proposed to an apparently surprised Cardi at the Philly Powerhouse concert in October 2017, but it later turned out that they had already been legally married for over a month at the time of their engagement. The couple welcomed their daughter, Kulture, a month after announcing their nuptials.

The couple went through a rough patch in their marriage that same year when Cardi accused her husband of cheating with two bartending sisters at a strip club in Queens, New York, and was subsequently charged with assault by the bartenders. The case is still pending in Queens Supreme Court. Offset confessed the infidelity on his part and even crashed his wife's performance at the Rolling Loud festival to beg for forgiveness, a gesture which was described as toxic masculinity by many. The couple had almost separated, but Cardi eventually took him back.

Cardi has spoken about her marriage several times since then, defending her decision to reconcile with Offset even after the cheating scandal. In an interview with Vogue in January this year, Cardi said: "When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me. But it's real-life sh*t. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open."

"I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world," the rapper-actress said, adding that monogamy continues to be the only way in her life. She also took to Instagram in December last year to defend Offset after he was accused of sending a flirty message to his former fling.

In fact, the divorce filing comes just weeks after Cardi insisted that "there's a lot of love" between her and her husband. In an interview with Elle last month, the rapper said: "I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there's a lot of love, there's a lot of passion, there's a lot of trust, there's a big friendship. It's always us against the world."

Meanwhile, a report in People magazine has claimed that Cardi's decision to divorce Offset came after she found that the 28-year-old had been unfaithful yet again. A source told the outlet: "Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time (they've been together), but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby. She also didn't want to be embarrassed. But she's had enough."