In an unusual case that has drawn international attention, a Brazilian billionaire has left his entire fortune to footballer Neymar, despite never having met him. The will, registered in June 2025 in Porto Alegre, names the 33-year-old forward as the sole beneficiary of an estate valued at around £752 million.

While the sum has made global headlines, the inheritance is far from certain. The document must be approved by Brazilian courts, and potential disputes from the billionaire's relatives or the tax authorities could complicate the process. Neymar himself has not confirmed whether he intends to accept the bequest.

The Billionaire's Decision

Local reports identified the benefactor as an unmarried 31-year-old businessman from Porto Alegre with no children. His fortune, estimated at more than R$6.1 billion (£752 million), was formally allocated to Neymar in June. The will was signed in the presence of two witnesses and a deputy notary, satisfying legal requirements.

According to the Spanish outlet Diario AS, the businessman admired Neymar's close relationship with his father, which he said reminded him of his own late parent. He also pointed to Neymar's reputed humility and family values as reasons for his unusual choice.

Legal Hurdles to Inheritance

Although the paperwork has been completed, Brazilian inheritance law requires judicial validation before assets can be transferred. Reports in the Brazilian press suggest that extended family members may challenge the will, arguing they are entitled to a share of the estate under succession rules.

Specialists note that cases of this size often face additional scrutiny from tax authorities, which may demand significant payments before any distribution takes place. The Sun reported that Neymar has not yet made a formal statement on whether he will pursue the inheritance. Even if he does, the legal process could take months or even years to resolve.

Neymar's Net Worth and Career

Neymar, who recently returned to Santos after spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Al Hilal, is already among the world's wealthiest athletes. Gulf News estimates his net worth at around £846 million, built through football contracts, sponsorships and investments.

If the inheritance is confirmed, it would more than double his assets and place him firmly within the billionaire ranks. Football España noted that such a windfall would bring him into the same financial bracket as sports figures including Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

The prospect of fresh wealth comes against a backdrop of Neymar's complex financial history. In 2022, Brazilian courts froze assets worth nearly $50 million (£37 million) during a tax dispute, according to AP News. Although later resolved, the episode highlighted the legal and regulatory scrutiny that continues to surround his earnings.

An Uncertain Outcome

For now, Neymar's prospective inheritance remains in limbo. The courts must decide whether the will stands, and whether challenges from relatives or regulators will alter the outcome.

If upheld, the transfer would be one of the most unusual and substantial legacies ever left to a sports star, underscoring Neymar's reach well beyond football. Until the legal process concludes, however, the billionaire's estate remains locked in Brazil's courts and out of Neymar's hands.