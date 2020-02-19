Russell Brand is urging people to show kindness, compassion, and forgiveness following the death of Caroline Flack by suicide.

The "Get Him To The Greek" actor mourned the loss of the 40-year-old former "Love Island" presenter whom he remembered as a bubbly person. He wrote about how sad he is about her death because he remembered her as a person who was so full of life.

"I am sad because she was a lovely little person, a real laugh, a dynamo and the idea that she had been so drained of hope by her circumstances chokes me," Brand started his lengthy message on Instagram.

The 44-year-old British star said Flack's death is reminiscent of others who suffered under media scrutiny and committed suicide. He remembered Jade Goodie and Amy Winehouse, who died of alcohol poisoning in 2011. Brand expressed his anger at the "salacious, foaming, incessant poking, trolling judgment that chased her to the grave." He commented on how the media and negative press play a role in a person's demise.

"There is little to be gained from allocating blame now that Caroline is dead. Her vulnerability was obvious when the CPS pursued her case and when she took another turn in the barrel with the media and social media...But the media is made up of people, the world of celebrity is made up of people, social media is made up of people," Brand continued.

In his post, the comedian urged people to use social media "to convey love and support kindness" since "we are all capable of kindness, we are all capable of redemption, we are all worthy of love." He also shared his hope that people can "build relationships and communities based on kindness, forgiveness, and compassion."

Flack's suicide comes months after she was accused of allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton. She pleaded not guilty and was set for trial on March 4. Following her death, Burton took to his Instagram to mourn his girlfriend's death. He shared a photo of them together taken during happier times.

As for Brand, his tribute for Flack comes after he opened up about his personal struggles with depression.