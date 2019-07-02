An S-200, an anti-aircraft Russian-made missile believed to have been fired from Syria, exploded over Northern Cyprus. The strike resulted in debris on a mountainside near the village of Tashkent.

Reports say villagers heard several loud bangs and saw a hillside on fire. There have also been reports of fragments of the object in Esentepe and Gornec, about 30 kilometers from Nicosia. Cyprus is an independent island nation in the Mediterrean with Turkey having recognized the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as legitimate.

The Turkish Cypriot Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay told a news conference that the Russia-made missile was part of the air defense system that was activated last night in the face of an Israeli airstrike against Syria. Ozersay explained it missed the target and completed its range and fell into his country. Sky News said the minister cautioned countries to take necessary measures to make sure neighbours do not get caught up in the conflict.

"Undoubted we invite Syria, Israel and other countries in the region to take into account the human and material security of neighbouring countries, to take the necessary measures and foreveryone to behave calmly," Ozersay said.

The Syrian Defense Ministry confirmed on Twitter that Syrian air defenses intercepted "hostile missiles," which were launched by Israeli warplanes targeting military positions in Homs and the Damascus outskirts.

However, the Israel Defence Forces have not yet commented on the incident. The CNN said Israel is known to have attacked military positions in Syria in recent months. Syrian state media have also highlighted Israeli warplanes firing missiles from Lebanese airspace at military positions in the central province of Homs and suburbs of the capital, killing and injuring civilians.

Meanwhile, a team of experts, according to CNN, from northern Cypriot and Turkish militaries are examining the object. An official said the Crypriot government is in touch with the involved countries.

