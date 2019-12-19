Ruth Wilson's fans were left confused and disappointed over her exit from "The Affairs," the role that earned her a Golden Globe among other accolades. A recent report suggests that her abrupt departure in 2018 was a decision taken due to a "toxic work environment" and issues with nudity scenes.

A detailed report published by The Hollywood Reporter suggests that Ruth Wilson left the Emmy-nominated showtime drama because she was frustrated with being asked to do nude scenes repeatedly, and to add to her trouble was a toxic work environment.

The 37-year-old actress herself never came out with a plausible explanation for her leaving the show, citing a No Disclosure Agreement. In a press conference that she held for an upcoming film, days after her exit from the show, the actress kept dropping hints but didn't give an honest answer. "It isn't about pay parity, and it wasn't about other jobs, I'm not really allowed to talk about it," she told The New York Times in August 2018, suggesting the reporter to contact showrunner Sarah Treem.

The Hollywood Reporter suggests that the difference of opinion with Sarah Treem over the portrayal of her character was one of the reasons Wilson left the show. The report says that while Wilson was understood that the adult drama would likely involve some disrobing, she had an issue with the frequency and nature of certain nude scenes. Sources reveal several of the nude scenes done by the actress had no need for the nudity.

"There was a culture problem at the show from the very beginning and a tone-deafness from Sarah Treem about recognizing the position she was putting actors in. Over and over again, I witnessed Sarah Treem try to cajole actors to get naked even if they were uncomfortable or not contractually obligated to," a source from the show's set claimed to the outlet.

Meanwhile, Treem denied the accusations of pressurising the actresses to perform nude scenes and said: "I am not a manipulative person, and I've always been a feminist," adding that she did everything she could think of to make the "Jane Eyre" actress feel comfortable with those scenes.