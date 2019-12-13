Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's potential reunion at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild Award will not be "tense" or "uncomfortable."

"Jen and Brad are friends and occasionally connect. There's no chance that a potential run-in between Jen and Brad will be tense or uncomfortable," a source told US Weekly.

It has been suggested in several reports over the past few years that the former couple is back on cordial terms. The source further says that the "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" actor supported Jennifer Aniston with a surprise appearance at her 50th birthday party in February as well, "and the two remain fond of each other."

The "Friends" alum has been nominated in the Golden Globe Awards for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama" and in the SAG Awards for "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series," for her role on "The Morning Show." Meanwhile, Brad Pitt has earned a Golden Globe nomination for "Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture" and a SAG Awards nomination for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role," for his performance in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

In fact, a Hollywood Life report suggests that the 55-year-old actor is looking forward to meeting his former wife at the award show. A source told the outlet: "Brad looks forward to seeing all of his friends at these industry events, that's one of the highlights for him and Jennifer is now one of those people. There was a time when it would have been awkward, but not anymore."

Pitt and Aniston tied the knot in July 2000, separated in January 2005 after the actor became involved in a romantic relationship with Angelina Jolie -- his then co-star in "Mr. And Mrs. Smith," and finalised their divorce in the following October. The former couple reportedly connected a decade after their separation when Aniston lost her mother Nancy Dow in 2016.

The 50-year-old split from her second husband, actor Justin Theroux, in 2017, but has remained on friendly terms.