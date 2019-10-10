Ryan Reynolds wanted to spend time with his family, so he missed over a week's worth of work following the birth of his third child with wife Blake Lively.

Talk about being a family man. The "Deadpool" star dropped everything and left the set to rush to his wife's side and meet his new bundle of joy, according to a source.

"Ryan left the set he was working [on] for about eight days," the insider told US Weekly, adding that he called time off from work around the time the "A Simple Favor" star gave birth to their third child.

News about the couple becoming a family of five was a surprise for fans, who did not hear about the baby's arrival. The "Gossip Girl" alum reportedly gave birth two months ago, since the baby is said to be around that age already.

There is still no word if the couple welcomed a boy or a girl, although Reynolds admitted in a previous interview that he would not mind having another girl. The actors are already parents to daughters James, 4, and Inez, 3.

The only time netizens learned about the third pregnancy was when Lively debuted a baby bump on the red carpet premiere of Pokémon Detective Pikachu in May. She wore a yellow dress that accentuated her growing belly. Since then, she has stayed away from sharing pictures of her pregnant self on social media.

Moreover, the couple has been very private about their personal lives. They do not share pictures of their children on Instagram or on Twitter. The only time their children grabbed the spotlight was when Reynolds received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2016. It makes sense then that they would want to keep the birth of their third child private too.

In her July 2016 cover interview for Marie Claire, Lively said that she and Reynolds want their kids to "have the same normal life" that they had. She mentioned that her husband "had a nice, normal upbringing" and so they would want that for their kids too. She said it would be selfish of them if they rob their children of what they had growing up.