Sadio Mane has been accused of disrespecting Jurgen Klopp following Liverpool's 4-2 win over Manchester United on Thursday night at Old Trafford.

The Senegal international looked frustrated despite claiming all three points and was seen snubbing a handshake from the Liverpool boss following the final whistle. The cause of his reaction is said to be because he was dropped from the starting XI in favour of Diogo Jota.

Jurgen Klopp explains why Sadio Mane refused to shake his hand at FT at Old Trafford pic.twitter.com/2v5ZTa9J1z May 13, 2021

Klopp brushed off his spat with Mane after the final whistle and made it clear that it was just a small misunderstanding. The Senegalese star came on to replace Jota in the 74th minute but was clearly upset despite his team winning.

"No, there is no problem," Klopp said when asked about the incident after the game, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "I made a late decision in training before the game to put Diogo in."

"The boys are used to me explaining things but there was no time for that. It is all fine. Sadio was slightly angry but that is all," the Reds boss said ensuring that there is no problem between him and his star forward.

Former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness was unhappy with Mane and believes the former Southampton forward disrespected not only Klopp but also the club. He feels despite the forward coming off the bench, he should have been delighted after Liverpool got their first win at Old Trafford in seven years.

"I wouldn't be happy," Souness said after the game. "He should have shaken his hand. He doesn't want a cuddle but he should show a bit of respect."

"It's disrespectful to his manager and most importantly to the football club. Of course, he's not happy at being at being left out, but how can he argue at being a sub when Liverpool have won at Old Trafford?"

Liverpool's win over United on Thursday improved their chances of making the top four. The Reds are now four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand.