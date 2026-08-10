A Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton called Gus sold for $50.1M (£38.5M) at Sotheby's in New York on 14 July 2026, the highest price ever paid for a dinosaur at auction. Palaeontologists say sums of that size keep an illegal fossil trade alive, because a published price tells anyone standing on a fossil bed what the ground is worth.

Steve Brusatte, a palaeontologist at the University of Edinburgh, called the illegal end of that trade secretive and 'on the level of drugs' in 2022. The damage runs wider than lost research time. Bones that would have gone into a public gallery end up in houses nobody can visit.

Why a Record Price Reaches the Illegal Trade

The market has moved fast. Sue, the first dinosaur offered at auction, was bought by the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago for $8.36M (£6.4M) in 1997. Stan reached $31.8M (£24.5M) at Christie's in 2020, a stegosaurus called Apex took $44.6M (£34.3M) in 2024, and a young ceratosaurus sold for $30.5M (£23.5M) in July 2025.

Each of those results was set in a public saleroom and reported worldwide. That is what makes them useful to anyone digging without permission, because a figure agreed in New York becomes the figure buyers elsewhere expect, as the chart below shows.

United States law explains why so many skeletons reach the market. A fossil found on private land belongs to the landowner, who may sell it, while taking one from federal or state land is a crime. Mongolia has treated fossils as state property since 1924, and China bars the export of vertebrate fossils. A bone dug in either country can only be sold abroad if somebody lies about its origin.

Cases that reach a courtroom are rare, and they do not always reach a verdict. Eric Prokopi, a Florida dealer, admitted in December 2012 to smuggling a Tarbosaurus bataar out of Mongolia and selling it in Manhattan for $1.05M (£810,000). A federal grand jury charged four people in October 2023 over 150,000 pounds (68,000kg) of fossil material taken from public land in Utah and shipped to China. Prosecutors later asked that the indictment be dismissed, and the court dismissed it on 22 August 2024 without any conviction.

What the Public Loses When a Skeleton Is Sold

Thomas Carr, a palaeontologist at Carthage College in Wisconsin, published a count in April 2025 in Palaeontologia Electronica. He counted 61 scientifically useful Tyrannosaurus rex specimens held in public trusts, against 71 in private or commercial hands. Only 11% of commercially collected Tyrannosaurus rex fossils sit in a collection the public can reach.

Carr also worked out what the science would look like without the trade. The number of specimens available for study would rise from 61 to 141, more than double, as the graphic below sets out.

Those 14 juveniles matter more than the count suggests. The early growth stages of Tyrannosaurus rex are poorly recorded, so each young skeleton that leaves public hands closes a question nobody can reopen.

Sotheby's disputes the idea that a sale always means a loss. Cassandra Hatton, who runs its science and natural history department, argues that commercial hunters recover specimens that would have stayed underground. Apex has since gone to the American Museum of Natural History in New York on a four-year loan, and the ceratosaurus buyer said the same was planned. The buyer of Gus has not been named.

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Buyers can also get something other than the label promises. Christie's withdrew a Tyrannosaurus rex called Shen from a Hong Kong sale in November 2022. Peter Larson of the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research said most of it was cast from Stan, the skeleton his own firm prepared. The catalogue listed 79 original bones for Shen against 190 for Stan.

Richard Butler, a palaeontologist at the University of Birmingham, says a fossil outside a recognised museum collection is effectively closed to research. Four major natural history museums, the Smithsonian among them, confirmed they did not bid for Gus. Each new record has two effects. It puts the next skeleton further beyond public reach, and it shows anyone with a shovel what to look for.