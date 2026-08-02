A fresh round of layoffs is set to hit US workers in August, with household names including Amazon, Walmart and FedEx among more than 20 employers that have filed official notices of job cuts across multiple states, according to publicly available Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) records.

WARN filings are one of the few early warning systems ordinary workers get before a pink slip arrives. Under the federal WARN Act, companies with 100 or more staff generally must give 60 days' notice before a plant closure or mass layoff that affects at least 50 employees. Several states, notably California and New York, go further with stricter, state-level rules that capture a wider range of redundancies.

The latest batch of August layoffs stretches well beyond the tech sector that has dominated headlines in recent years. WARN data shows cuts scheduled at firms spanning food production, logistics, retail, higher education, healthcare and defence contracting. On the list are Prairie Farms Dairy, Elite Comfort Solutions, NBCUniversal, ILPEA Industries, Red Lobster, 6th Street Center for Youth, Independence Premium Foods, SDH Education East, Expeditors International of Washington, Joymark, General Dynamics, T&H Services, Laboure College of Healthcare, BrandFX, MV Transportation, Levi Strauss & Co and Sunrise Transportation, alongside Amazon, Walmart and FedEx.

It is an oddly contradictory moment for US workers. The labour market in 2026 has, by most headline measures, held up. Unemployment has not spiralled, and many firms still complain they cannot easily fill some roles. Yet the drumbeat of layoffs has never fully stopped, surfacing in pockets of the economy that had been hiring aggressively only a couple of years ago.

Walmart Layoffs Highlight Uneven Retail Outlook

The Walmart layoffs offer a glimpse of how uneven and localised those cuts can be. The retail giant has lodged several California WARN notices taking effect on 21 August, targeting staff in San Bruno and multiple sites in Sunnyvale.

The filings, range from just one affected worker at some locations to dozens at others. One San Bruno site is set to lose 88 employees, while several Sunnyvale locations are expected to shed between 49 and 68 staff each. There is no indication in the filings of a company-wide restructuring, but for the workers at those specific addresses, the distinction is academic.

Similar patterns show up elsewhere in the WARN data. Many August layoffs are confined to particular offices, logistics hubs or business units, rather than entire companies being hollowed out. Notices can also be amended or withdrawn if business conditions change, although for those already making contingency plans, that is a thin kind of comfort.

Layoffs, Uncertainty and a 'Low-Hire, Low-Fire' Economy

Asked what is really driving this steady flow of layoffs, analysts are blunt about one thing: uncertainty. Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor at the University of Tennessee at Martin said that while politicians and economists might point to a range of culprits, from inflation to technology disruption, they are ultimately circling the same drain.

'While everyone from lawmakers to economists will blame certain factors, the primary reason behind all finger-pointing is ultimately uncertainty,' Beene said. In his view, the good news is that the labour market has 'proven to be largely resilient over the last year,' but the areas of growth are 'increasingly uneven.'

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That unevenness runs through the list of August layoffs. Legacy retailers such as Walmart and Levi Strauss & Co are cutting back at the same time that logistics players like FedEx and Expeditors International of Washington are trimming their workforces. Hospitality, via Red Lobster, and youth and healthcare services, through 6th Street Center for Youth and Laboure College of Healthcare, are also on the list.

Beene draws a line between those decisions and the unresolved questions hanging over the wider economy. He points to 'continued inflationary pressures weighing on their customers' and doubts over whether artificial intelligence will truly deliver the 'financial potential of significant savings' that some executives are banking on. When bosses are not sure where demand or productivity will land, hiring slows, and restructuring becomes the path of least resistance.

'These layoffs do not yet signal a collapsing labor market,' Beene argued, 'but they do suggest it is becoming a 'low-hire, low-fire' economy.' That is a quietly unsettling description: fewer explosive mass redundancies than in past downturns, but also fewer new openings for those trying to move on.

The official numbers will tell only part of that story. Kevin Thompson, chief executive of 9i Capital Group and host of the 9innings podcast, he expects ongoing layoffs to keep new unemployment claims 'near current levels' while shaving a little off consumer spending. He added that much of the reduction in discretionary purchases is being 'offset by higher prices for non-discretionary goods and services,' which is another way of saying that households still have to pay rent, utilities and food bills even if they are cutting back elsewhere.

For workers scanning August's WARN notices, a few practical points are worth keeping in view. A listing does not automatically translate into a company-wide crisis, and in some cases it will never become a redundancy letter. At the same time, nothing in the current data confirms that the layoffs now moving through Amazon warehouses, Walmart offices or FedEx facilities are a one-off. Until the next round of federal jobs reports lands, and until companies stop quietly filing fresh WARN paperwork, everything about the direction of the labour market should probably be taken with a grain of salt.