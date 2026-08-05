If you have ever tried printing a large enclosure, cosplay prop, RC component, or functional workshop part on a standard desktop 3D printer, you already know the frustration. The model does not fit, so you split it into sections, print multiple pieces, and spend extra hours sanding, glueing, and reinforcing joints.

That is the problem the QIDI Plus5 is clearly trying to solve. Its 320 × 320 × 300 mm build volume is one of the largest available in its price range, and QIDI has paired that larger footprint with upgrades that go beyond simply making the printer bigger.

The QIDI Plus5 officially launches on August 5, 2026, at 9:00 AM EDT / 3:00 PM CEST, introducing a large-format CoreXY printer aimed at makers, engineers, and small workshops looking for increased print capacity and high-temperature material support.

After examining the specifications and feature set, the real question is not whether the Plus5 is large but whether the broader package justifies its position as a serious upgrade for makers and small workshops.

First Impressions

The Plus5 looks and feels more substantial than a typical consumer 3D printer. The full-metal frame gives it a rigid, industrial appearance, and the enclosed design immediately signals that it is intended for more than basic PLA printing.

QIDI uses a CoreXY motion system, which helps reduce moving mass and improve speed. On paper, the printer supports toolhead speeds of up to 600 mm/s and accelerations up to 20,000 mm/s². Real-world print quality matters more than headline speed numbers, but the underlying architecture is appropriate for high-speed printing.

The enclosure, chamber heating, and larger build area make the Plus5 feel closer to an entry-level professional machine than a hobby starter printer.

Build Volume: The Upgrade You Notice First

The most obvious improvement is the build area.

QIDI Plus5: 320 × 320 × 300 mm

Creality K2 Pro: 300 × 300 × 300 mm

Bambu Lab H2S: 340 × 320 × 340 mm

Compared with many 300 mm-class printers, the Plus5 provides noticeably more usable space for larger single-piece prints. For makers who frequently print helmets, automotive parts, tool organisers, or product prototypes, avoiding multi-part assembly can save significant time.

The extra width is especially valuable because many real-world parts exceed 300 mm in one dimension before they exceed 300 mm in height.

Motion System and Print Quality

QIDI has made several changes aimed at improving surface quality:

Upgraded X-axis linear rails

1.5GT custom belts

Lightweight toolhead

New levelling sensor system

The company claims these upgrades help reduce visible fine artefacts often seen on fast-moving CoreXY printers. The nozzle-based sensing approach is particularly interesting because it measures the build surface directly rather than relying on a separate probe, which can improve first-layer consistency.

For functional printing, a reliable first layer is often more important than maximum speed.

High-Temperature and Engineering Filament Capability

This is where the Plus5 begins to stand out from many competitors in the sub-$800 category.

Hotend temperature: 370°C

Heated bed: 120°C

Active chamber heating: 65°C

Those specifications place the printer firmly in engineering-material territory. QIDI specifically highlights support for materials such as ABS, PC, ABS-GF, and PPS-CF.

The addition of active toolhead cooling is also noteworthy. By cooling the extruder assembly while maintaining a heated chamber, the system aims to reduce heat creep and clogging during long prints.

For users printing PLA primarily, these features may be overkill. For engineers, makers, and workshops working with high-temperature or fibre-reinforced materials, they are much more relevant.

Software Ecosystem and Workflow

QIDI is clearly trying to build more than just a printer.

The updated ecosystem includes:

QIDI Studio slicer

QIDI Maker model platform

Mobile app support

Remote monitoring over 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi

Open-source Klipper firmware foundation

The ability to browse models, select presets, and send prints remotely is becoming increasingly expected in this segment, and QIDI appears to be moving toward a more integrated workflow similar to what higher-end consumer brands have popularised.

Safety and Smart Features

The Plus5 includes several practical quality-of-life features:

AI-powered camera for print monitoring and anomaly detection

Three-layer air filtration system claimed to capture 99.5% of airborne particles

Multi-sensor temperature monitoring

Flame-retardant chamber design

Full-colour status display

These additions are particularly valuable for users who run long prints overnight or in workshop environments.

QIDI Plus5 vs. the Competition

The most interesting comparison is pricing.

Printer Build Volume Print Head Temp Hot Bed Temp Active Chamber Heating Heated Bed Status Light Multi-colour Printing Price QIDI Plus5 320 × 320 × 300 mm 370°C 120°C 65°C Yes Compatible £569–£599 launch pricing Creality K2 Pro 300 × 300 × 300 mm 300°C 110°C 60°C None Compatible £558 Bambu Lab H2S 340 × 320 × 340 mm 350°C 120°C 65°C Yes Compatible £856

At the same price range as several competing large-format printers, the Plus5 offers a larger build area than many 300 mm-class models, alongside higher hotend and chamber temperature capabilities. The Bambu model provides a larger overall volume and a more mature ecosystem, but it also sits in a significantly higher price bracket.

At launch, the QIDI Plus5 is available for £569 for loyal members and £599 for new members, with new members also receiving 1 kg of filament. The original price is £639.

The QIDI Plus5 Combo is priced at £699 for loyal members and £729 for new members, with new members receiving 1 kg of filament. Its original price is £769.

These launch prices are available until August 31, 2026. Loyal member pricing applies to customers who have previously purchased any QIDI machine.

If you'd like to explore the QIDI Plus5's full specifications, availability, and technical details, you can find more information on the official product page here.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Large 320 × 320 × 300 mm build volume

370°C hotend suitable for engineering materials

Active chamber heating and active cooling

Strong CoreXY motion system

Integrated software ecosystem and remote control

Competitive launch pricing for its feature set

Cons

Large footprint requires substantial desk space

Engineering-material features may be unnecessary for casual PLA users

Ecosystem maturity remains less established than some premium competitors

Who Should Buy the QIDI Plus5?

The Plus5 makes the most sense for:

Makers printing large functional parts

Cosplay and prop builders

Small workshops producing low-volume parts

Users upgrading from older 220 mm or 250 mm printers

Engineers working with ABS, PC, or reinforced filaments

Beginners printing occasional PLA models may find a smaller, cheaper printer more economical.

Final Verdict

The QIDI Plus5 is not just a larger version of an entry-level printer. The combination of a bigger build area, higher-temperature hardware, active chamber heating, upgraded motion components, and a more integrated software ecosystem makes it a genuinely meaningful upgrade.

Its strongest selling point is the balance between capability and cost. At its launch pricing, the Plus5 offers features that are often associated with significantly more expensive machines, particularly for users interested in engineering materials and large-format printing.

For makers who have outgrown a standard desktop printer and want more space, more material flexibility, and a more polished workflow without crossing into industrial pricing, the QIDI Plus5 stands out as one of the more compelling large-format 3D printer options of 2026.