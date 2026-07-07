Xbox is set to slash 3,200 jobs and spin off five gaming studios after chief executive Asha Sharma concluded the business could no longer sustain years of aggressive expansion.

The sweeping overhaul, the biggest in the brand's history, follows an internal review that found Microsoft's gaming division had reached a critical turning point after billions of dollars in investment failed to deliver the expected growth.

Scale of Microsoft's Historic Layoffs

On Monday, 6 July, Microsoft launched the largest single round of layoffs the gaming industry has ever seen, shedding 4,800 roles and cutting 2.1% of its total workforce.

Read more Microsoft Plans Another Round Of Layoffs Just Months After Axing Thousands Of Jobs Microsoft Plans Another Round Of Layoffs Just Months After Axing Thousands Of Jobs

This massive cost-cutting drive, fuelled by the tech giant's shift towards the artificial intelligence era, will hit the Xbox division especially hard, wiping out roughly one-fifth of its workforce. Of the 3,200 gaming positions being eliminated in the restructure, 1,600 employees were let go on Monday alone.

Following the early morning announcement, Microsoft's stock dipped 1.7% by 9:55 a.m. during New York trading.

The tech giant's broader downsizing plans came to light on Monday, revealing a total of 6,400 upcoming redundancies across the entire corporation. That figure represents just under 3% of its global workforce of roughly 228,000 employees.

Microsoft "Chief People Officer" Amy Coleman says 4,800 laid off workers are "not being replaced by AI."



Then said layoffs are a resulted of ​AI "changing how work gets done."



What the hell is the difference? 🤷 pic.twitter.com/L8SX0sQTzW — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) July 6, 2026

An internal memo sent to staff by 27-year company veteran Amy Coleman, Microsoft's chief people officer, detailed the shifting landscape: 'The way technology is built, deployed, and used is transforming faster than at any point in my time here.'

Years of Expansion Take Their Toll

Since finalising the $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard in autumn 2023, the Xbox brand has repeatedly scaled back operations by cutting thousands of jobs and shelving numerous active projects. These persistent cutbacks have even filtered down to the studios behind blockbuster franchises, including Call of Duty and Candy Crush.

An internal email from incoming gaming chief Asha Sharma confirmed that Xbox will shed 3,200 positions by the close of the 2027 fiscal year. The first wave of downsizing takes effect immediately, with 1,600 employees being let go on Monday. The remaining 1,600 departures are separate from the broader, company-wide cull of 4,800 workers leaving this week.

This is an important email I sent today to all employees at XBOX:



Team,



We are beginning the most significant restructure in XBOX history. After careful consideration, I've made the difficult decision to reduce our team by approximately 3,200 throughout FY27. This will include… — ASHA (@asha_shar) July 6, 2026

'I recognise that a year-long restructuring creates additional challenges,' Sharma wrote. 'Unfortunately, it is not possible to make all the necessary changes in a single day.'

An individual with direct knowledge of the internal reorganisation, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the cuts will ultimately eliminate one-fifth of the Xbox workforce.

'We will return to growth in 2027,' Sharma wrote.

Profit Pressures Drive Xbox Reset

The measures follow the executive's comments last month about the need for a strategic 'reset' of the brand. She previously revealed that profit margins had fallen to just three per cent, prompting a corporate shake-up that could include future mergers and acquisitions.

'Excluding Activision Blizzard King, over the past five years, we have spent over $20 billion on ongoing investments in our content, platform and hardware subsidy, but our annual revenue has declined nearly half a billion during that time,' she said. 'Going forward, this cannot continue.'

Five Dev Houses Face Extraction and Closure

Coleman confirmed that Microsoft will spin off five gaming studios and downsize its consumer sales division.

A Tech Times report listed the impacted teams:

Ninja Theory: The Cambridge-based Hellblade developer received a closure notice on 15 June, just nine days after debuting its latest project at the Xbox Games Showcase.

Compulsion Games & Double Fine: The Montreal team behind South of Midnight and Tim Schafer's San Francisco studio are currently navigating shutdown or buyout talks.

Undead Labs: The 110-person team developing State of Decay 3 is undergoing a formal corporate review.

Arkane Lyon: The Dishonored studio faces potential closure. Consequently, the superhero title Marvel's Blade — already delayed from 2026 to late 2027 — is at risk of cancellation, although Microsoft has not officially confirmed the studio's status.

Gaming Industry Braces for Fallout

Industry veterans, including George Broussard, said the sheer scale of the combined studio closures and corporate job cuts sets a bleak, historic precedent for the global gaming industry.