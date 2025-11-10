Hollywood veteran Sally Kirkland, 84, has entered hospice care in Palm Springs, California, as she faces the advanced stages of dementia.

The Anna actress, who earned an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe in 1988, is reportedly receiving 24-hour medical supervision following a fall in the shower that injured her ribs and foot.

Her representative, Michael Greene, confirmed the news to TMZ, saying that longtime friend and former student Cody Galloway remains by her side as she receives end-of-life care.

A Life Marked by Art and Adversity

Kirkland's career spans over six decades, with more than 200 film and television credits to her name. She rose to prominence with her fearless performance in the 1987 drama Anna, which earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and an Academy Award nomination for the same Category. She also won the Independent Spirit Award and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for the same role.

Beyond the screen, Kirkland was a fixture in Andy Warhol's Factory circle and appeared in numerous avant-garde productions off-Broadway. Her artistic legacy is matched only by her resilience in the face of personal and health challenges.

A Series of Health Crises

Kirkland's health began to deteriorate in late 2024, when she suffered a series of traumatic injuries. According to her GoFundMe page, she fractured four bones in her neck, her right wrist, and her left hip. While recovering, she developed two separate life-threatening infections.

In October 2025, Kirkland experienced another setback when she fell in the shower while unattended, injuring her ribs and foot and sustaining multiple cuts and bruises. A message posted by her caregivers stated: 'Sally is now receiving 24/7 care in a specialised facility that is providing wonderful safety and care. We are continuing to try to raise money to cover the gaps between income and care costs'.

Financial Struggles and Community Support

Despite her storied career, Kirkland's financial situation has been precarious. Reports from Soap Central suggest that she lost a significant portion of her savings during the 2007 financial crisis due to poor monetary advice. Her current net worth is estimated at just $50,000.

The GoFundMe campaign launched by her friends has raised over $58,000 to date, with donations continuing to pour in from fans and fellow actors. 'Thank you for all your love and support. Sally is grateful for your kindness and love. Sally is in hospice now and is resting comfortably,' read a recent update from the fundraiser.

Hollywood Reacts

News of Kirkland's condition has prompted tributes from across the entertainment industry. Colleagues have praised her fearless artistry and generous spirit, while fans have taken to social media to share memories of her performances and activism.

'She was always ahead of her time,' said one supporter on X. 'From Warhol's Factory to the Oscars, Sally Kirkland never stopped pushing boundaries.'

A Legacy of Courage

Sally Kirkland's story reflects both the brilliance and the fragility of artistic life. As she spends her final days surrounded by those she loves, her body of work continues to inspire generations of actors who followed in her footsteps.

A final message from her caregivers summed up the sentiment shared by fans everywhere: 'She sends her love to everyone. Please hold and send the light for Sally.'