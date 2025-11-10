Mark Harmon's long-awaited return to the NCIS universe has finally been confirmed — but while fans are overjoyed, insiders say one cast member is far less thrilled.

According to production sources, Wilmer Valderrama was 'not thrilled' about Harmon returning to the screen for the upcoming NCIS: Origins crossover, which will broadcast on November 11, 2025.

Harmon is officially back on camera four years after Leroy Jethro Gibbs discreetly fled to Alaska, leading to celebration from long-time fans and rumours of conflict within the current cast.

A Highly Anticipated Homecoming for Fans

Harmon's comeback is a must-see for franchise fans. The instant the crossover news surfaced, social media exploded, with fans applauding Gibbs' return as the emotional anchor the series has been missing since his departure in 2021.

Many referred to the decision as a 'restoration' of the show's heart. Gibbs is one of television's most iconic crime-drama characters, and his presence has long been associated with the identity of NCIS.

The special episode is set to provide a contemplative look at Gibbs' post-retirement life, allowing viewers to reconnect with a character they never truly bid goodbye to.

Harmon's Legacy: Why Gibbs Still Matters

Mark Harmon spent 18 seasons shaping Gibbs into a man characterised by stern leadership, emotional reserve, and unwavering loyalty. His silent exit left a void that the series has since attempted to fill with a rotating cast of characters taking on moral or structural leadership responsibilities.

Even after leaving the screen, Harmon remained involved in the franchise as an executive producer, and fans remained hopeful for a return to the screen. The crossover with NCIS: Origins, a prequel about a young Gibbs, provides the perfect narrative entry point for a quick yet essential reintroduction.

Producers: 'It Was the Right Time to Check In With Him'

According to the showrunners, Harmon's appearance was not only planned but also earned. They believe the series has reached a logical narrative point at which revisiting Gibbs makes emotional sense for both the audience and the character's storyline.

Producers highlight that Gibbs' story was intentionally left open-ended, representing a man recovering, contemplating, and reframing his purpose. Bringing him back now, they argue, provides resonance rather than disruption.

Harmon has expressed his support for Origins, praising the prequel's direction and calling the concept of returning for the crossover 'a good fit.'

Behind the Scenes: Valderrama's Reported Displeasure

However, the atmosphere has not been consistently festive. According to insiders, Wilmer Valderrama, who portrays Nick Torres and has taken on a more critical role since Harmon's departure, was 'not thrilled' with the notion of Gibbs returning to the forefront, even if only briefly.

According to sources, Valderrama wanted Harmon to remain in his role as executive producer rather than re-enter the story, believing that the cameo would overwhelm the current ensemble, particularly those who have fought to establish their authority in Gibbs' absence.

While no public tensions have emerged, murmurs within the production indicate that the return has resulted in a subtle but apparent shift in on-set chemistry.

What This Means for NCIS Moving Forward

Producers are framing Harmon's presence in NCIS: Origins as a celebration of legacy rather than a reset. They insist that the idea is to honour the franchise's core while also allowing new characters to thrive in the current chronology.

It's unclear whether Gibbs will appear again, but insiders believe this isn't his last visit, which might please spectators while confusing internal politics.

For the time being, however, the return of Leroy Jethro Gibbs represents a symbolic reunion between NCIS's illustrious history and its growing future, even if not everyone behind the scenes is delighted.