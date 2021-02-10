Sam Asghari did not mince his words when he took to social media on Tuesday to badmouth Britney Spears' dad, Jaimie Spears, for trying to control their relationship.

In an Instagram Story, the actor hinted that Jaimie controls and manipulates his daughter Britney when it comes to her romantic relations. He wrote, "Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way" before he added, "In my opinion, Jaimie is a total d**k."

Asghari followed up his post with a reminder that he does not intend to share any more details. But he also does not want to be silenced when it comes to expressing his opinions.

"I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom," he concluded.

TMZ later caught up with the 27-year-old "Can You Keep A Secret?" actor to ask him about his post. He did not take back what he wrote as he said, "What I said is what I said, so I think he's a d**k, that's just my opinion, but I'm not gonna go into details. That's it."

He also expressed his hope that he and Britney's dad could be on good terms in the long run. He said the only time they "could ever be in good terms" is when he "starts treating his daughter right." As for the singer, he shared that she is "doing amazing" and voiced his support for her.

"I'm always having her back," he said.

Asghari, who has been with Britney since 2017, also expressed his support for his girlfriend following the release of the documentary "Framing Britney Spears" last Friday. He spoke up about their relationship in a statement to People, in which he shared that he has "always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves."

Asghari also thanked the fans all over the world who sent Britney their love and support. He shared that he is "looking forward to a normal, amazing future together" with the singer.