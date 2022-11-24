Leading manufacturers are expected to launch new foldable smartphones and notebooks next year. However, it is unclear whether Samsung will be jumping on the foldable device bandwagon in 2023.

However, the recent demonstration of Samsung Display is a major sign that the Korean tech giant is testing foldable display technology,

Samsung will use this tech for different form factors such as laptops. Now, the company has won another patent for a laptop with a foldable design.

The notebook in question allegedly sports a mammoth foldable screen that can bend down in the middle like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Flex Mode.

The trackpad and the virtual keyboard are available on the lower portion of the display. Likewise, the upper, vertical half of the screen shows content.

The patented concept design bears a striking resemblance to the Galaxy Book Fold 17, which was unveiled at SID 2021. However, this design has a slightly narrow aspect ratio as compared to the Book Fold 17.

As a result, the alleged foldable laptop looks like a bigger version of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Although the patent was published this week, it is worth noting that it was filed about two years ago.

So, it is safe to assume that Samsung has had this idea for at least a couple of years. However, a patent application doesn't necessarily imply the idea will see the light of day in the form of a commercial device.

Samsung might just be trying to prevent its rival companies from plagiarizing its ideas with this patent. The lower display half of this foldable laptop can be used as an input device such as a virtual keyboard.

Also, it could feature photo editing apps, colour wheels, or buttons for software. To recap, Apple previously adopted a similar design for its MacBook in the form of touch bars.

However, the Cupertino-based tech giant went back to using physical function keys and buttons since they are more practical.