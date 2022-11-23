The Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones are slated to launch in early 2023. However, the Korean smartphone giant is sparing no effort to keep key details of the upcoming handsets under wraps.

Much to Samsung's chagrin, the Galaxy S23 series rumour mill has been in full swing lately. To those unaware, the Galaxy S23 lineup will comprise the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Ultra variant will ideally boast top-notch specs and superior hardware as compared to the other base models. In line with this, tipster Ice Universe claims the Galaxy S23 Ultra will pack a powerful chip that offers better power efficiency.

Notably, IU compared benchmarks of the recently unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with the Exynos 2200 chipset. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powers an alleged Vivo phone, whereas the Galaxy S22 Ultra runs an Exynos 2200 chip.

The Geekbench 5 CPU tests show a notable power increase. Moreover, the tipster suggests the new Snapdragon chip will make the S23 Ultra 60 percent more powerful and 88 percent more energy efficient as compared to its Exynos-backed predecessor.

Although GPU is just one part of the whole processor, a nearly 90 increase is pretty impressive. In a custom battery test conducted by Tom's Guide, the Galaxy S22 Ultra lasted 9 hours and 50 minutes.

Ideally, top-of-the-line phones offer over eleven hours of battery life. Unlike its precursor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra might live up to the expectations of Samsung fans as far as battery life is concerned, according to Ice Universe.

It is no secret that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a power-packed processor. Earlier reports suggest the Galaxy S23 series will pack a higher-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

So, this version of the higher-spec Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 might have different energy consumption and power levels than the regular version of the processor.

To recap, Samsung usually brings Exynos chip-powered phones to the European market. Whereas, most Galaxy S series phones with Snapdragon chips are sold outside Europe.

Samsung's own Exynos chips are less powerful compared to the Snapdragon chips in benchmarks. However, new reports claim Samsung is planning to use only Snapdragon processors in the Galaxy S23 lineup.

So, it will be interesting to see whether Samsung will bring a Snapdragon-powered phone to Europe next year.