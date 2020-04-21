Even though there were those who doubted the technology, the smartphone industry proved that there is a market for smartphones and gadgets with flexible displays. Although Royole was the first brand out of the gates with the FlexPai, other companies eventually stole its thunder. Motorola is offering the Razr, Huawei has the Mate X and Mate Xs, while Samsung flaunts the Galaxy Z flip and Galaxy Fold. Now, reports reveal that the Galaxy Fold 2 is already in development with more features than its predecessor.

The South Korean consumer electronics group overcame problems that plagued the first-generation foldable. Earlier in 2019, review units that were sent to journalists quickly encountered problems with the flexible screen and hinge. This forced the company to delay the launch but eventually got the formula right. In fact, it even followed-up with a clamshell model in 2020 to go up against Motorola's revamped Razr.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to debut later this year to give consumers more time to consider the Galaxy S20 series. However, a report from XDA developers suggests that the upcoming foldable handset might be more impressive. Details shared by analysts from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) claim the device will sport a 7.59-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 2213 x 1689 resolution. Moreover, it is purportedly capable of a 120 Hz refresh rate on par with most flagship models.

Meanwhile, the external section will reportedly host 6.23-inch Dynamic AMOLED. This panel will have a 2267 x 819 resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It was been rumoured that Samsung will finally debut a device with an under-display camera. Unfortunately, COVID-19 supply chain restriction made it impossible to source the components needed. Thus, the smartphone is likely stuck with a hole-punch cutout.

Other reports even point out the inclusion of an S-Pen with the Galaxy Fold 2. As fascinating as that sounds, experts believe it might not be a good idea to use a stylus given the sensitivity of the substrate protecting the flexible display. Even the Galaxy Z Flip with its so-called "Ultra Thin Glass" cover can be easily damaged with a fingernail. Therefore, this seems to be highly unlikely. Finally, there could be an LTE and 5G model with storage sizes hinted to start at 256 GB and up to 512 GB.