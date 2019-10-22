As predicted by industry analysts years ago, the market is now witnessing a gradual shift into a supercycle when it comes to consumer electronics. Smartphones and mobile devices are the top products that regularly receive a refresh and the period in between is noticeably growing shorter. This appears to support the speculation about the Samsung Galaxy S11 and its upcoming features.

Manufacturers are now releasing top-tier models more frequently than before. Take Samsung for example, it is currently offering three flagship lineups: the Galaxy S, Galaxy Note and Galaxy Fold. Hence, it was only a matter of time before details pertaining to the Galaxy S11 start leaking and the latest one discloses a key specification.

Just a month ago, Samsung finally released its first smartphone with a foldable screen – aptly called the Galaxy Fold. Shortly after its launch, industry insiders were immediately scrambling for specifics about its next handset. In fact, there are two models that are already in the final phases of testing, according to sources. One of those is supposedly the Galaxy S11, which seems likely based on the release pattern the company follows.

Looking forward to the Galaxy S11 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 21, 2019

A recent report from Forbes suggests that Samsung facilities are now focused on a new device. It looks like insiders were able to spot the browser benchmark test results of the handset in question. The details included with the scores does not exactly list it as the Galaxy S11, but uses a familiar model code associated with the South Korean manufacturer's naming process. It was listed as SM-G416U, which is similar to the brand's previous dealings.

The S11 doesn't just have a normal 5x optical zoom. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 7, 2019

Among the information provided, key takeaways reveal that it runs on Android 10 and features a 384x854-resolution display, which gives it an aspect ratio of 20:9. Other Samsung smartphones that use the same configuration are the Galaxy A80 and A70. However, the model name denotes it belongs to the Galaxy S catalogue, as indicated by insiders.

Samsung will launch an under display camera phone next yearï¼

not S11, not Fold 2 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 17, 2019

During the testing period, the prototypes are normally almost close to that of the production model. This allows engineers to subject these samples to rigorous processes that will determine its reliability and functionality. A related article claims Samsung will debut its Under Display Camera (UDC) technology on the Galaxy S11. Meanwhile, Oppo is also flaunting what it calls Under Screen Camera (USC) to rival that of Samsung.