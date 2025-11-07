Samsung's Galaxy S27 Ultra, expected to launch in early 2027, may introduce a new face authentication system called 'Polar ID,' according to a recent leak. The rumoured technology would mark a significant shift away from traditional infrared-based facial recognition, potentially offering a sleeker design and improved security.

Leak Points to Polarised-Light Authentication

The tip comes from @SPYGO19726, a known source of Samsung-related leaks, who posted on X that early test firmware for the Galaxy S27 Ultra references 'Polar ID v1.0' under the biometric security framework. Internal logs reportedly describe it as a 'polarised-light authentication system', suggesting a novel approach to facial recognition that doesn't rely on infrared (IR) hardware.

If accurate, this would be Samsung's first major move toward a face unlock system that avoids the bulk and complexity of IR-based 3D scanning. The leak indicates that the system is tied to the front-facing ISOCELL Vizion sensor and a new secure enclave routine labelled 'BIO-Fusion Core'.

Performance and Security Enhancements

According to the leak, Polar ID boasts an unlock latency of approximately 180 milliseconds—faster than many current face unlock systems. It also claims improved resistance to spoofing compared to the standard 2D image scan used in existing Galaxy S-series devices.

This could represent a meaningful upgrade for users who prioritise both speed and security in biometric authentication. By leveraging polarised light and secure enclave processing, Samsung may be aiming to rival Apple's Face ID while maintaining a cleaner display design.

No IR Hardware Means Design Flexibility

One of the most notable implications of ditching IR hardware is the potential for a more streamlined front display. Without the need for dedicated IR sensors, Samsung could reduce the size of camera modules or even move closer to under-display implementations, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the upcoming flagship device.

This aligns with broader industry trends toward minimal bezels and unobtrusive biometric systems. However, it remains to be seen whether Polar ID can match the depth and reliability of IR-based 3D scanning in varied lighting conditions.

Exclusive: Early test firmware for the Galaxy S27 Ultra references something called “Polar ID v1.0” under the biometric security framework. Internal logs describe it as a “polarized-light authentication system” — S (@SPYGO19726) November 7, 2025

Tipster Credibility and Leak Context

While @SPYGO19726 has shared multiple Samsung-related leaks, including details about the Exynos 2600 and Galaxy S26 Ultra's camera specs, not all claims have gone uncontested. A recent dispute with fellow tipster Ice Universe over telephoto lens specs highlights the uncertainty surrounding early leaks.

As of now, Samsung has not confirmed any details about the Galaxy S27 Ultra or its biometric systems. The company is still expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 lineup in the coming months, which may offer clues about the direction of future hardware.

What to Watch For

If Polar ID proves real, it could signal a broader shift in how Samsung approaches biometric security across its flagship devices. The integration of BIO-Fusion Core and ISOCELL Vizion sensors suggests a layered approach to authentication, potentially combining hardware and software innovations for enhanced performance.

Until Samsung makes an official announcement, the leak remains speculative—but it's a compelling glimpse into what Samsung might be preparing for its next-generation Ultra device.