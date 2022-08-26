Samsung is still mum on its plan to launch a Galaxy Watch 5 successor. However, the alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has been in the rumour mill for a long time. Key details of the purported wearable device continue to pop up on the internet from time to time.

To recall, Korean tech blog Naver recently predicted that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 would sport an OLED display made by a Chinese company. Notably, the current Galaxy smartwatches feature OLED panels manufactured by Samsung Display.

The South Korean tech behemoth is reportedly planning to collaborate with Chinese display maker BOE for its next-gen Galaxy smartwatch. Moreover, the company will reportedly use the same OLED panels on its top-end Galaxy smartphones. Now, Samsung has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations.

However, the word on the street is that the company is prepping to launch the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 in the second half of 2023. There have been a lot of speculations surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 release date and features.

The upcoming smartwatch's dimensions could be 46.6 x 46.6 x 11 mm. Also, it will probably weigh around 53 grams. Aside from this, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could offer eSIM support.

The Galaxy Watch 6 will reportedly sport a glass display with a Corning Gorilla Glass DX layer on top for additional protection. Moreover, the smartwatch will use 316L stainless steel or high-quality titanium. Also, you can choose between multiple colour options, including Black and Silver. Samsung could present more colour variants at the launch event. The Galaxy Watch 6 is also expected to carry MIL-STD-810G and ECG certifications.

The smartwatch will allegedly have an IP68 rating for water resistance. Much to the delight of health-conscious users, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will support blood pressure monitoring and other health-centric functions. It is unclear whether the smartwatch will be able to withstand extreme conditions.

Nevertheless, it is likely to feature a rotating bezel. Upfront, the watch could sport a 1.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 450 x 450 pixels resolution. This is likely to be an always-on display.

The smartwatch will probably run Android Wear OS with One UI Watch 4. Under the hood, it could pack a powerful Exynos W920 chip with 5 nm manufacturing accuracy. Aside from this, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a competent Mali-G68 GPU for graphics.

It will reportedly ship with 3GB of RAM and offer 16GB and 32GB of eMMC storage. A 361mAh, Li-ion non-removable battery will power up the entire system. This cell could support Qi Wireless Charging.

The Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a loudspeaker for Bluetooth calling. The wrist-worn device will support NFC, GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi for connectivity. Also, it will offer a myriad of useful sensors, including a barometer, heart rate, and more.

If rumours are anything to go by, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 price will be around $420. This converts roughly to about £356. It is worth mentioning here that Samsung hasn't confirmed these speculations. So, readers should take these details with a grain of salt.