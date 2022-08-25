The core hardware of the recently-unveiled Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 received a major upgrade, but it did not undergo a radical design overhaul. Nevertheless, the newly added upgrades ensure that the phone works better than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Notably, the cover display's size hasn't changed at all.

Samsung left no stone unturned in a bid to improve the functionality of its latest foldable device. However, it is still not as useful as the outer display on the Moto Razr. Also, the exterior display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is only as good as a smartwatch's display. Now, a proficient developer has added more functionality to the otherwise uninteresting display in the form of an app drawer and a launcher.

Developer Jagan2 has come up with the CoverScreen OS, according to a report by XDA Developers. The skilful developer has spared no effort to make the cover display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 more useful. It is worth mentioning here that the app requires a myriad of permission to run seamlessly on the foldable smartphone. It has a few bugs, which is understandable, considering that it is a beta version.

You can get a proper launcher for the cover display of your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with the CoverScreen OS. In addition to an app drawer, the OS has a slew of options with customisable toggles. Moreover, it enables you to oust default Samsung widgets in favour of regular widgets.

Aside from launching apps, the launcher comes in handy for playing movies and games on the cover display. In other words, you can play your favourite game or watch videos without opening the main display.

The most notable feature of this app is the CoverScreen OS notifications. This brings regular notifications rather than the truncated notifications that Samsung normally shows on the cover display, which also gets eye-catching edge lighting.

The app offers full-sized keyboard support for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. While the basic functions are available for free, you'd need to shell out cash to enjoy some of the other thrilling features of the app.

The monthly subscription for the app costs about £1.69, and the yearly subscription fee is about £12.70. Those who are willing to pay about £25.37 can go for a lifetime subscription to CoverScreen OS. According to the developer, the app will support future Galaxy Z Flip models, including, of course, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.