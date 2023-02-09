Competition in the foldable niche is expected to heat up this year as various brands will be dishing out their newest foldable wares. In Samsung's case, the South Korean brand is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 sometime this year.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 release date and price

The company has not yet officially confirmed the device's launch, but the company is pretty consistent when it comes to launching schedules. For instance, both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 were revealed in August 2021 and August 2022, respectively, according to Pocket-lint.com.

The company is expected to continue the trend this year. This means that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 release date could take place in August 2023, alongside the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 hardware and specs

There are no substantial leaks in the specs department but the publication offered its speculations on what the upcoming foldable device could bring. Considering that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 12GB of RAM, the upcoming Fold 5 is expected to run on the currently unannounced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset.

The upcoming device is also expected to have at least 12GB of RAM. In terms of storage, it will likely have 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options just like its predecessor.

The new device is also expected to have at least the same battery capacity as its predecessor with a 4400mAh battery or larger. It will likely feature the same 25W fast charging capable of fully charging a battery from a flat in 1 hour and 30 minutes and the same 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cameras

Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have the same camera system as the Galaxy S23 and will likely feature the same camera system as the Galaxy S23. This means a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor (f/1.7 aperture), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor (with f/2.2 aperture), and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor (with f/2.4 aperture). However, some rumours are even more exciting as the Fold 5 could have a 108-megapixel main sensor, which is the same as that of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.