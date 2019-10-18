Now that Samsung finally released the Galaxy Fold, analysts are already speculating about the brand's next project. On the other hand, rumours are already hinting about the Galaxy S11 and another unexpected handset.

According to sources, the next-generation handset from Samsung's S series is already in its final testing phase. This implies the possibility of a launch date as early as February 2020. Additional details claim its major feature will focus on imaging, which will supposedly rival the capabilities of the Huawei P30 Pro. Meanwhile, the other mobile phone included in the list appears to belong to an entirely new series.

The information allegedly comes from trustworthy industry insiders as reported by Forbes. Samsung is apparently working on a new model that will flaunt a ground-breaking feature. Imaging seems to be the popular function most consumers look for in a mobile device. Therefore, the South Korean manufacturer plans to take an innovative approach with the front-facing camera.

Currently, different brands rely on various configurations to house the sensors. There is the controversial notch, which was pioneered by Apple's iPhone X, the motorised pop-up module, and the latest trend of hole-punch cutouts.

To set itself apart from the rest, Samsung is reportedly working on its Under Display Camera (UDC) technology. In 2018, Hassan Anjun, the company's product marketing director, discussed about a new take on the Infinity Display with a UDC panel. Moreover, he hinted about its availability being sooner than anyone expected.

With this in place, upcoming smartphones will no longer rely on workarounds to house the forward-facing imaging components. Instead, the sensors are practically sitting under a transparent section of the display as illustrated by experts. The race to be the first brand to release such a smartphone is on as Oppo likewise teases a similar technology for its products.

It looks like UDC is not the only thing Samsung engineers are working on. A related report points to a new Galaxy Fold version possibly slated to release around April 2020. The next-generation foldable smartphone will purportedly use Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) to replace the PolyMide film on the original model. Besides, the device will follow a new form factor akin to that of traditional clamshell handsets.