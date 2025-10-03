The whispers and rumours are over: Samsung has officially teased the arrival of its new foldable device, the W26. This much-anticipated launch, however, comes with a specific caveat — it's exclusively for the Chinese market.

So, what is it about this particular phone that sets it apart from its global counterparts, and why is all the excitement surrounding a model we won't see anywhere else? Let's take a closer look.

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of another foldable phone, scheduled for next week. This isn't the much-awaited tri-fold model, which we expect to see closer to the end of the month, but a special version of its existing top-tier folding device.

Samsung W26 Foldable Certified in China

Samsung is promoting the device's upcoming debut in China through a series of hints. Essentially, the phone is the Galaxy Z Fold 7 but with a few design alterations. In that market, Samsung introduces its folding smartphones under the 'W' name; since the previous iteration was called the W25, this new model will most likely be designated the W26.

The teaser Samsung has put up suggests a customary cosmetic update for the handset. The phone will likely arrive with a black shell and a gold-coloured chassis, a combination that historically sells well in the country.

Samsung Galaxy W26 Terdaftar di China, Versi Premium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7



• Samsung Galaxy W26

• Tangkapan layar di atas mengungkapkan bahwa ponsel Samsung mendatang dengan nomor model SM-W9026 telah menerima sertifikasi 3C di China

• Mendukung Pengisian Daya 25W pic.twitter.com/85Y5EY1y9r — RAIHAN HAN (Informasi Gadget) (@raihanhan121) July 8, 2025

While the W26 is expected to have similar specifications to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the key unknown is whether Samsung will equip the device with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor in China.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is HERE and is a huge upgrade at just 4.2mm thin unfolded and 8.9mm folded! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JQMms662cJ — Safwan AhmedMia (@SuperSaf) July 9, 2025

The W-series foldables are not sold by Samsung outside of the Chinese market. This exclusivity continues even as Samsung's overall presence in the People's Republic remains marginal, facing formidable competition in the foldable sector from domestic brands such as Xiaomi and Huawei.

The official unveiling of the Samsung W26 is set for 4 PM local time on 11 October in China. These new premium phones will debut during Samsung's 'Heart of the World' event, where the company is also giving away a Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Samsung W26

— Launch on 11th OCT in China 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/PR4TYBpDx9 — Tech_Voyager⚓ (@rajAnoop_) October 3, 2025

Charging Speed Confirmed: Still 25W

The Samsung W26 has been rumoured for months. Its first major online appearance came in July when the device was reportedly spotted on China's Compulsory Certification (3C) authority. While not officially confirmed, the listing suggested that the foldable phone is likely to maintain the same 25W wired charging speed as the previous generation, the Samsung W25.

A report by Xpertpick indicated that a new Samsung phone, model number SM-W9026, has received 3C certification in China. Following the company's established naming convention (the previous W25 carried the model number SM-W9025), this certified device is highly anticipated to be the upcoming Samsung W26, exclusive to the Chinese market.

Specifically, the listing revealed that the upcoming Samsung W26 foldable supports a maximum of 25W wired fast charging, compatible with the Samsung charger bearing model number EP-TA800.

The 25W wired charging speed, compatible with the EP-TA800 charger, is consistent with last year's models, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, and the Samsung W25.

New Features and Packaging Omissions

Furthermore, the 3C listing for the W26 reportedly includes two key points: the device may feature satellite connectivity and, aligning with current industry trends, it is expected not to include a charger in the box.