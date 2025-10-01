Samsung's foldable phones have already pushed the boundaries of what a mobile device can be, but the next step is nearly here. Rumours are swirling about the Samsung Galaxy Tri-Fold, a device that promises to go beyond the simple fold with a screen that opens up into a full-sized tablet.

From its groundbreaking double-hinge design to its potential tablet-crushing display, this device has the potential to redefine multitasking on the go.

Following the phenomenal launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, attention has shifted to Samsung's inaugural tri-folding smartphone, which multiple reports initially suggested would be released before the end of this year. However, a new claim indicates that the device will be unveiled at an upcoming international summit instead.

The Galaxy Z TriFold's Unexpected APEC Summit Debut

According to a report from the Yonhap News Agency, Samsung's first tri-folding handset is expected to be showcased on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which will be held in the southeastern city of Gyeongju between 31 October and 1 November.

Samsung’s Tri foldable is now expected to also be launched in the US this year alongside Korea and China



The device launches soon pic.twitter.com/6pdSzlLdsp — Anthony (@TheGalox_) September 26, 2025

Dubbed the Galaxy Z TriFold, the new handset is anticipated to represent a significant upgrade over Samsung's current book-style foldable phones, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, featuring two hinges that enable the device to fold into three distinct sections.

Beyond the Hinge: What the Tri-Fold May Pack Inside

Leaked specifications suggest the Galaxy Z TriFold will be a powerhouse, boasting a massive 10-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB, all running on Android 16-based One UI 8.0 right out of the box.

The camera system on the back is rumoured to be a flagship-level array, featuring a 200MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera (possibly with autofocus), and a 50MP telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom. The device is also expected to include dual 10MP selfie cameras for versatile front-facing photography.

Android Authority discovered Samsung's G-shaped triple-folding phone in One UI 8 build.



Here, we can see the hinge mechanism of the upcoming Galaxy Z "Multifold 7".



Unlike Huawei Mate XT, Samsung's trifold has a cover screen that we can use when the phone is fully folded. pic.twitter.com/h4Tw0aP72A — Alvin (@sondesix) July 3, 2025

The tri-fold design allows for three distinct modes: a fully open, full-sized tablet screen; a fully closed, conventional phone-like screen; and a partially open mode, which provides a versatile, large-screen experience similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7's main display.

Rumours regarding the battery capacity are mixed, though one leak suggests a 5,700 mAh cell, which would be a notable increase over the 4,400 mAh battery found in the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The Tech Bro Flex: A Niche for Enthusiasts

Renowned tech influencer Austin Evans (with 5.69 million YouTube subscribers) provided a more complete perspective, noting the device's market position.

While his experience with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 made him confident in Samsung's success with the new form factor, he also acknowledged the Tri-Fold's extremely premium standing:

'It's going to be incredibly expensive and niche, but to me it serves two roles for Samsung: a halo effect from its other products, and a way to continue their quest to own the foldable space in a way they had kind of lost the last few years to the Chinese market,' Evans told CNET.

This is how Galaxy Z TriFold folds! pic.twitter.com/HGaYJgCeN5 — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) August 29, 2025

Evans also expressed reservations about the trifold's immediate mass appeal and practicality, stating, 'I'm sure the production will be incredibly limited. A handful of enthusiasts will buy them to flex on their friends. Everyone else will look at it as a cool Samsung phone and go buy an S25.'