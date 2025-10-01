Samsung Galaxy Tri-Fold Possible Release, Date, Specs, Features, Price and Everything We Know So Far
Leaks hint at a large inner display, top-tier chipset, a high-resolution camera module
Samsung's foldable phones have already pushed the boundaries of what a mobile device can be, but the next step is nearly here. Rumours are swirling about the Samsung Galaxy Tri-Fold, a device that promises to go beyond the simple fold with a screen that opens up into a full-sized tablet.
From its groundbreaking double-hinge design to its potential tablet-crushing display, this device has the potential to redefine multitasking on the go.
Following the phenomenal launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, attention has shifted to Samsung's inaugural tri-folding smartphone, which multiple reports initially suggested would be released before the end of this year. However, a new claim indicates that the device will be unveiled at an upcoming international summit instead.
The Galaxy Z TriFold's Unexpected APEC Summit Debut
According to a report from the Yonhap News Agency, Samsung's first tri-folding handset is expected to be showcased on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which will be held in the southeastern city of Gyeongju between 31 October and 1 November.
Dubbed the Galaxy Z TriFold, the new handset is anticipated to represent a significant upgrade over Samsung's current book-style foldable phones, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, featuring two hinges that enable the device to fold into three distinct sections.
Beyond the Hinge: What the Tri-Fold May Pack Inside
Leaked specifications suggest the Galaxy Z TriFold will be a powerhouse, boasting a massive 10-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB, all running on Android 16-based One UI 8.0 right out of the box.
The camera system on the back is rumoured to be a flagship-level array, featuring a 200MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera (possibly with autofocus), and a 50MP telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom. The device is also expected to include dual 10MP selfie cameras for versatile front-facing photography.
The tri-fold design allows for three distinct modes: a fully open, full-sized tablet screen; a fully closed, conventional phone-like screen; and a partially open mode, which provides a versatile, large-screen experience similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7's main display.
Rumours regarding the battery capacity are mixed, though one leak suggests a 5,700 mAh cell, which would be a notable increase over the 4,400 mAh battery found in the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
The Tech Bro Flex: A Niche for Enthusiasts
Renowned tech influencer Austin Evans (with 5.69 million YouTube subscribers) provided a more complete perspective, noting the device's market position.
While his experience with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 made him confident in Samsung's success with the new form factor, he also acknowledged the Tri-Fold's extremely premium standing:
'It's going to be incredibly expensive and niche, but to me it serves two roles for Samsung: a halo effect from its other products, and a way to continue their quest to own the foldable space in a way they had kind of lost the last few years to the Chinese market,' Evans told CNET.
Evans also expressed reservations about the trifold's immediate mass appeal and practicality, stating, 'I'm sure the production will be incredibly limited. A handful of enthusiasts will buy them to flex on their friends. Everyone else will look at it as a cool Samsung phone and go buy an S25.'
