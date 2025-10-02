Could this be the comeback we've been waiting for? Rumours are swirling that the flagship smartphone market is about to see a major shift.

Following a less-than-stellar reception for its Edge line, Samsung is reportedly rethinking its premium device strategy, with whispers suggesting the much-loved standard design will make a stunning return for the new Galaxy S26 Plus.

This strategic pivot could mark the beginning of an exciting, yet familiar, new era for the brand.

The Edge's Unexpected Flop

Recently, speculation suggested that the firm might abandon the standard, mid-range model of its upcoming flagship series for a slender, compact handset, supposedly named the 'S26 Edge'.

iPhone 17 Plus -> 17 Air

Galaxy S26 Plus -> S26 Edge



These two companies really move together pic.twitter.com/dlFdzV3wCr — CID (@theonecid) July 14, 2025

Yet, a fresh piece from the Korean news outlet The Elec indicates the manufacturer is developing the standard 'S26' device because of the 'sluggish sales' of the prior year's curved-display version, which debuted only months before.

The translated article suggests that the company initially intended to release a trio of smartphones: a basic edition (vanilla), a version with a curved screen (Edge), and the top-tier 'Ultra' handset.

Return of the Mid-Range King

Nonetheless, the publication now states that 'multiple parts industry insiders' affiliated with the enterprise have begun creating the 'M Plus' unit, a codename it believes stands for the mid-size offering in the upcoming range.

The report further notes that, as the company is already developing internal projects labelled 'M1', 'M2', and 'M3', the inclusion of 'M Plus' suggests there could be four handsets in the upcoming collection.

Ever since its release a few months ago, the Galaxy S25 Edge's sales have dropped sharply, causing the South Korean tech behemoth to already cut back on production of the device.

The report states the anticipated manufacturing figure for the curved model will reach only about 300,000 units between September and December, a stark difference from the output for the standard size, which is approximately 500,000 units.

Exclusive: Galaxy S25 Edge Sales Slump… Samsung Begins Developing ‘Plus’ Model for Galaxy S26



Samsung Electronics is developing an additional “Plus” model for the Galaxy S26 series, which is scheduled for release early next year. Originally, Samsung had planned to replace the… pic.twitter.com/ldm3v9AjKq — Jukan (@Jukanlosreve) October 1, 2025

Posting on X, the popular tipster Jukanlosreve noted that while the standard-sized model had the lowest manufacturing goal, a shortfall of a million sales still severely affects the corporation's phone unit profits.

The Cost of Thinness: Performance Sacrificed

To summarise, the Galaxy S25 Edge utilises the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor; however, its slender design resulted in rapid slowdowns and overheating when handling demanding tasks or intensive graphics.

The manufacturer also sacrificed aspects of the photography system, dropping the dedicated zoom lens and restricting the power cell to a mere 3,900mAh of charge, resulting in it seldom surviving a complete day's usage.

A Wager on the Original Design

This potential return of the standard, non-curved design suggests more than just a model change; it signals a major course correction for the technology firm.

By reportedly reintroducing the mid-sized 'Plus' variant, the company is acknowledging that consumer satisfaction and reliable performance take precedence over aggressive design choices. The reported struggles of the curved-screen model — due to overheating issues and sacrifices of vital components — may be a painful but necessary lesson.

Breaking News: Samsung plans to urgently restart the Galaxy S26+ project. Due to the S25 Edge's below-expected sales and the bleak future of the iPhone Air, Samsung has decided to revive the S26 Plus model.



It's ridiculous. Samsung is now a pure speculator, with no independent… — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) October 1, 2025

If these whispers are true, the new lineup could be an attempt to recapture the core audience that values practicality, sustained performance, and battery life over a purely sleek aesthetic.

Ultimately, this strategic pivot is a wager, that the classic form factor still holds the key to the brand's enduring success in the fiercely competitive premium smartphone market. It leaves us waiting to see if familiarity, this time around, breeds success rather than contempt.