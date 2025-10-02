Galaxy S26 Plus Tipped for Stunning Return as Samsung Rethinks Flagship Strategy After Edge's Poor Reception
Industry reports suggest the firm is reviving the more practical Galaxy S26 Plus
Could this be the comeback we've been waiting for? Rumours are swirling that the flagship smartphone market is about to see a major shift.
Following a less-than-stellar reception for its Edge line, Samsung is reportedly rethinking its premium device strategy, with whispers suggesting the much-loved standard design will make a stunning return for the new Galaxy S26 Plus.
This strategic pivot could mark the beginning of an exciting, yet familiar, new era for the brand.
The Edge's Unexpected Flop
Recently, speculation suggested that the firm might abandon the standard, mid-range model of its upcoming flagship series for a slender, compact handset, supposedly named the 'S26 Edge'.
Yet, a fresh piece from the Korean news outlet The Elec indicates the manufacturer is developing the standard 'S26' device because of the 'sluggish sales' of the prior year's curved-display version, which debuted only months before.
The translated article suggests that the company initially intended to release a trio of smartphones: a basic edition (vanilla), a version with a curved screen (Edge), and the top-tier 'Ultra' handset.
Return of the Mid-Range King
Nonetheless, the publication now states that 'multiple parts industry insiders' affiliated with the enterprise have begun creating the 'M Plus' unit, a codename it believes stands for the mid-size offering in the upcoming range.
The report further notes that, as the company is already developing internal projects labelled 'M1', 'M2', and 'M3', the inclusion of 'M Plus' suggests there could be four handsets in the upcoming collection.
Ever since its release a few months ago, the Galaxy S25 Edge's sales have dropped sharply, causing the South Korean tech behemoth to already cut back on production of the device.
The report states the anticipated manufacturing figure for the curved model will reach only about 300,000 units between September and December, a stark difference from the output for the standard size, which is approximately 500,000 units.
Posting on X, the popular tipster Jukanlosreve noted that while the standard-sized model had the lowest manufacturing goal, a shortfall of a million sales still severely affects the corporation's phone unit profits.
The Cost of Thinness: Performance Sacrificed
To summarise, the Galaxy S25 Edge utilises the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor; however, its slender design resulted in rapid slowdowns and overheating when handling demanding tasks or intensive graphics.
The manufacturer also sacrificed aspects of the photography system, dropping the dedicated zoom lens and restricting the power cell to a mere 3,900mAh of charge, resulting in it seldom surviving a complete day's usage.
A Wager on the Original Design
This potential return of the standard, non-curved design suggests more than just a model change; it signals a major course correction for the technology firm.
By reportedly reintroducing the mid-sized 'Plus' variant, the company is acknowledging that consumer satisfaction and reliable performance take precedence over aggressive design choices. The reported struggles of the curved-screen model — due to overheating issues and sacrifices of vital components — may be a painful but necessary lesson.
If these whispers are true, the new lineup could be an attempt to recapture the core audience that values practicality, sustained performance, and battery life over a purely sleek aesthetic.
Ultimately, this strategic pivot is a wager, that the classic form factor still holds the key to the brand's enduring success in the fiercely competitive premium smartphone market. It leaves us waiting to see if familiarity, this time around, breeds success rather than contempt.
