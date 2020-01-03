Sarah Ferguson broke her social media silence after over six weeks since her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, denied his involvement with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal in an interview.

The Duchess of York rang in the New Year with a reflective post about seeking "strength and wisdom." She shared a couple of photos of sunset over the mountains.

"As the sun goes down on 2019, I look to the mountains for strength and wisdom to guide us all into a magical and enlightened road ahead... Happy New Year for 2020. So much love in abundance," Ferguson captioned the images.

Ferguson's post comes after over a month since she shared her support for her ex-husband Prince Andrew on social media, amid the sexual allegations pinned against him. The Duke of York has since denied that he participated in Jeffrey Epstein's sex slave business and the Duchess believes him.

"Andrew is a true and real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness and goodness of always seeing the best in people. I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honour and truth," Ferguson wrote alongside photos of Prince Andrew, which she shared the night before his BBC Newsnight interview about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Likewise, her New Year's post comes after she talked about how the scandal had affected her and her family. Ferguson, who shares daughter Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie with Prince Andrew, said that the "last six months have been hard" on her and the girls.

She also talked about how the allegations affected her ex-husband, who had to leave Buckingham Palace and withdraw from royal duties amid the allegations. Ferguson said she is in disbelief since she cannot bear to see "such a wonderful man go through such enormous pain." She called the allegations "nonsense" and referred to Prince Andrew as the "best man I know."

Ferguson talked about her ex while discussing the importance of mental health. She said that the mental health of men is also important. The Duchess is opening up about Prince Andrew amid claims that he slept with a minor who was allegedly enslaved by Jeffrey Epstein.