Sarah Ferguson is defending Prince Andrew following allegations that he had sex with a minor during his association with the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein

The Duchess of York has nothing but good words to say about her ex-husband. She called him a great man who has done wonderful and amazing things for his country. She called his alleged involvement with the Epstein scandal "nonsense."

"To see such a wonderful man go through such enormous pain. He is the best man I know. It's just incredible what he has done for Britain," Ferguson said in an exclusive interview with Vogue Arabia.

The 60-year-old philanthropist briefly addressed Prince Andrew's alleged sex scandal when asked about championing mental health as an area of healthcare in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). She said mental health is important for everyone regardless of gender, age, and culture. She shared that she often talks about familyhood in her speeches about mental health because she feels very strongly about it.

"The mental health of men is important and I think it is vital to articulate that more," Ferguson said, adding that the past six months have been hard for her and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, her daughters with Prince Andrew, because of his alleged scandal. The Duchess shared that she feels deeply for what the Duke of York must be going through.

She revealed that it has been "incredibly difficult" for her and their family in the wake of Prince Andrew's alleged sex scandal. She called the negative media scrutiny damaging to the family.

The scandal has reportedly led to the cancellation of the engagement party of Princess Beatrice, in an effort to avoid further media scrutiny. Sources claimed that she still has to reschedule and may have to hold the party away from London. Likewise, Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly also asked that she postpone her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Ferguson's interview comes after Prince Andrew publicly denied participating in sexual acts with a minor during his association with Epstein. Virginia Giuffre, the complainant, said that Epstein trafficked her to have sex with the Duke of York on three occasions.