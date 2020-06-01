Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been attempting to cheer people up as they practise self-isolation and social distancing due to coronavirus pandemic. In the process, she has also been giving her fans glimpses of the Royal Lodge where she lives with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

Sarah Ferguson has been isolating at the Royal Lodge with Prince Andrew, younger daughter Princess Eugenie, and son-in-law Jack Brooksbank. The mother-of-two took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a close-up shot of her sitting inside her conservatory.

The conservatory was decorated with fresh flowers, and bunches of red, pink, and white roses that could be seen in vases lined up on a drinks cabinet. The room with glass windows also featured floral-themed furniture, with the duchess herself sitting in front of a wooden chair with a pretty flower pattern.

For the picture, Sarah posed in a yellow shirt, and also wore a miniature sombrero on her head. A glass containing rocket sausages and a plate carrying sliced bell peppers and a knife could be seen on the white table in front of her.

"Today at 4pm on @storytimewithfergieandfriends I am going to be making Rocket Sausages and my guest friend is @oliviabuckingham #storytimewithfergieandfriends #books #childrensbooks #stories Link to channel in my bio," the 60-year-old captioned the picture.

The royal had recently taken to Instagram to share a throwback picture of her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice, which showed the 31-year-old princess as a toddler dressed in a black and white frock. Sarah posted the picture on May 29, which was the scheduled date for the nuptials of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi but postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Love you my darling Beatrice. You have given me more joy than I could ever wish for. I am so excited to celebrate yours and Edo's love when we all are out of lockdown," Sarah captioned the picture.

"The most important thing is health and love and today I send it to you and all the other people that were getting married during this time .. so proud of you all," she added.